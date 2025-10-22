Potential Top Pick Cameron Boozer Dominates in First Exhibition Game
Duke Freshman and consensus top-three pick Cameron Boozer made his unofficial college debut against UCF on Tuesday.
He cut to the basket on his first possession, snatched the ball out of the air, and completely bapitzed a Knights defender.
The slam set the tone for a dominant performance and a likely dominant one-and-done campaign.
Boozer finished the game with 33 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on 72 true shooting percentage in Duke's 96-71 win.
Although the performance was excellent, it was a typical game for the forward. As usual, his impact was felt in every facet of the game.
Offensively, Boozer was a matchup nightmare. The newest Blue Devil created paint touches whenever he wanted and either finished at the rim or created shots for his teammates. His strength and body control were on full display when he drove, and he easily dislodged and displaced UCF’s forwards.
Boozer was also very effective as a post and face-up scorer, his most common play type in high school. He did an excellent job sealing his defender and used his strength and footwork to carve out angles for shots. His usage as a post scorer will be something to watch, as it hasn't been a common trend in John Scheyer's offense during his tenure.
Off the ball, Boozer was great at attacking close-outs, hitting spot-up threes and pick-and-pop. His motor was excellent. He grabbed offensive rebounds and loose balls that led to buckets for him or his teammates. The forward also displayed his high feel for the game and passing chops, making multiple quick reads as a roller and standstill ballhandler.
Defensively, Boozer did not get any steals or blocks, but he did a great job boxing out and grabbing contested rebounds. His hip mobility and foot speed were questions coming into his freshman season, but it didn't look like much of an issue against UCF. Boozer guarded pretty well on the perimeter, moving his feet well and using his length to contest shots. The forward got beaten on a few plays, but Duke’s defense recovered, and it didn’t result in consistent points for the Knights.
His inaugural performance briefly explained why Booze is in the conversation to go first next June. His play isn’t the most flashy or spotlight-worthy, but it’s efficient, impactful and leads to winning. Boozer and the Blue Devils will try to replicate their success on Sunday against Tennessee.