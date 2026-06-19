Predicting Three Trades that Could Happen at the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a few days away, with little information being revealed on how it could shake out.

Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are slated to go in the top-three, though the Wizards, Jazz and Grizzlies have been tight-lipped about their preferences. Plenty of other top prospects have been linked to teams, though nothing is official until the pick is made.

There are certain to be trades on draft-night, though for now it's a jumble of reports and guesses. Below, we'll attempt to facilitate three realistic draft-night trades:

The Bucks finally let Giannis loose

Milwaukee Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Kasparas Jakucionis, Pick No. 13, MIA 2028 First, MIA 2031 First

Miami Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has been looming over the NBA for some time now, and could genuinely happen, with the Bucks reportedly operating as if they have multiple lottery picks.

The easiest destination is certainly Miami. While it doesn’t offer the most sparkling return, it does land several good young players in Milwaukee, in addition to giving them some coveted draft picks in the next week.

The Warriors grab win-now talent on the trade market

Golden State Warriors get: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans get: Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Pick No. 11

The Warriors have reportedly coveted win-now talent next to Stephen Curry, and while a player like Trey Murphy III is perfect on-paper, he hasn’t been available. ESPN’s Anthony Slater recently reported that Murphy may now be “more attainable,” especially for solid draft capital, which the Warriors have.

The Warriors also have some solid young players that the Pelicans could look to should they want to move on from Murphy. It would certainly be a chip-in move from Golden State, but could be better than taking a prospect.

OKC Thunder consolidate to move up

OKC Thunder get: Pick No. 5

LA Clippers get: Pick No. 12, Pick No. 17, LAC 2027 First, Aaron Wiggins

Owning two first-round picks, the Thunder have been long-talked about as a trade-up candidate. For every draft pick they take they’ll need to rearrange the roster somewhat, meaning they could consolidate two picks into one.

The Clippers make a natural pairing at No. 5, reportedly not in love with any singular prospect, and potentially looking to add a larger package opposed to one prospect.

In this scenario, OKC could add a high-upside player such as Keaton Wagler, while the Clippers get three firsts and a talented scorer in Wiggins.