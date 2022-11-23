Prospect Matchup Reviews: Houston vs Oregon

While this matchup was not a meeting of two top 10 teams, it did have a matchup of two potential lottery picks in Houston's Jarace Walker and Oregon's Kel’El Ware.

Even playing through some foul trouble, Walker showed all of the skills and abilities that have scouts excited. Ware, on the other hand, struggled to make much of an impact in the box score but did have some flash plays that showed his potential.

Jarace Walker (Forward | Houston)

The absolute most impressive aspect of Walker's game on Sunday night was the multitude of ways he was used. Walker made a catch and shoot 3-pointer, a pick-and-pop 3-pointer (although, it was a bank shot from the top of the key), a transition layup, had a short roll assist, was attacking closeouts and more.

Watching this game, Walker absolutely seems to fit the mold of an NBA “4-man” with his defensive chops and offensive skill set. His passing was good, he showed some decent ball handling and while the shots didn’t fall he even had a varying shot diet.

Defensively, Walker did have some slow/late rotations but overall was extremely active. Good luck to teams in baseline out of bounds situations this year where Walker forced at least two turnovers.

The big negative on this end of the court? Fouls. With how hard he plays and how active he is this may be something that happens often for the freshman but hopefully we will learn and grow throughout the season.

Marcus Sasser (Guard | Houston)

Veteran teammate, Marcus Sasser, was also a victim of fouls in the first half that limited minutes. It is worth noting that fellow backcourt mate, Jamal Shead, had a really nice game overall and played extremely well while Sasser was out with the fouls.

The 6-foot-2 senior Sasser did end up making some big buckets late in the game that essentially put it away for the Cougars but was overall inefficient with just 16 points on 13 shot attempts.

Terrance Arceneaux (Wing | Houston)

Walker may have been the best NBA Draft prospect on the floor Sunday night but fellow freshman, Terrance Arceneaux, had the best highlight reel.

Entering the game halfway through the first half he immediately made his presence felt. In roughly a two minute stretch the 6-foot-5 freshman made two 3-pointers, had two steals, and two buckets at the rim

Overall, the shot making was impressive and the defensive disruption, activity and energy popped off the screen. The biggest question from this game was how he impacts the game offensively in the halfcourt.

Kel'El Ware (Center | Oregon)

Ware finished the game with a very modest two points, three rebounds and one blocked shot (on Walker).

While his production was small, his size absolutely is not. Much like Arceneaux’s energy, Ware’s height and length are impossible to miss when he is in the game. You can definitely see that he is making an impact in the lane with that size, deterring shot attempts and grabbing some rebounds late, but he simply did not leverage it into enough production in this game.

The biggest question around Ware continues to be what his offensive impact will be outside of being a play finisher. He is 3-for-8 from behind the arc this season but did not make one in this game.

Truthfully, fellow Oregon big, N’Faly Dante, stole the show with his double-double performance.

