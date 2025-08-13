Ranking the Top Five Players from the 2022 NBA Draft
It’s been three seasons since the 2022 NBA Draft, a class that wasn’t thought of to be necessarily great through the pre-draft process.
Despite that, the class has overachieved, pushing out numerous solid contributors to teams league-wide.
Below, we’ll evaluate the top five players from the 2022 draft as it stands now:
1. Paolo Banchero, Magic
Paolo Banchero, the class’s No. 1 pick years ago, is the obvious choice to remain the draft’s best player. The Magic forward is the only player so far to lead his team as a top scoring option, and is one of just two with an All-Star selection.
Banchero’s been the driving force behind helping the Magic back to competitiveness in the East, most recently averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
There's a certain NBA champion hot on his heels for this ranking. But for now, as the best player on his team, he remains the top choice here.
2. Jalen Williams, Thunder
Jalen Williams was a late-lottery selection by the Thunder, but already has one of the best starts to a career possible, earning All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense bids this year en route to an NBA championship.
Most simply, the 6-foot-5 hybrid has been among the most versatile players in the league, playing all fives positions for the Thunder are various points in the last three years. He’s provided some of the best defense in the league, all while averaging over 20 points for the past two seasons.
3. Chet Holmgren, Thunder
Center Chet Holmgren’s had a topsy-turvy few seasons since being drafted second overall by Oklahoma City, but there’s little doubt he’s one of the top players in the class when on-court.
He remains one of the best shot-blockers in the league, and is likely to insert himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversations for the next decade.
His scoring has been solid, but he’s got plenty of room to grow as an on-ball threat in the next few seasons, too.
4. Dyson Daniels, Hawks
Guard Dyson Daniels played two measly seasons with New Orleans before a breakout with the Hawks, cementing himself on the list here by finishing second in DPOY and winning the league’s Most Improved Player Award.
He scored 14.1 points for Atlanta, nabbing a blistering three steals per game with 4.4 assists tacked on.
5. Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers
Wing Shaedon Sharpe was a relative unknown on draft night due to the essential skipping of his collegiate season, but the Trail Blazers’ gamble seems to be working out so far.
He’s become one of the top scorers in the class, most recently going for 18.5 points on 45% shooting, with room to improve from outside.