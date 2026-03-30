Ranking the Top NBA Draft Prospects Left in March Madness

The NCAA Tournament has officially been whittled down to just four teams, with Sunday’s games ousting some of the best teams and prospects in the event.

Top-seeded Michigan and Arizona have both won their sections of the bracket, but third-seeded Illinois and second-seeded UConn surprised in their own. Where there were once dozens of NBA Draft prospects looking to boost their stock, there’s now only a handful. Though they’ll have the spotlight all to themselves.

Here are the top 2026 draft prospects remaining in the NCAA Tournament:

No. 1: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

It’s been a truly sensational season for Illinois guard-slash-wing Keaton Wagler, who came into the year as a relatively unknown four-star recruit, as how now willed his team to the Final Four as a true freshman.

He’s averaged just under 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45% overall, having played a crucial role in scoring and facilitating for the Illini. He’s had a solid tournament, but put together what is likely the best game of his career with a 25-point outing versus Iowa in the Elite Eight.

Wagler has effectively cemented himself as a top-10 pick, and could’ve very well done enough in March to earn his way into the top-five.

No. 2: Brayden Burries, Arizona

Brayden Burries saw a slower start to his season with Arizona, but effectively hasn’t stopped putting his foot on the gas since. He’s averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats while shooting 50% overall.

Leading one of the best teams in the country in scoring was already impressive, but Burries has been stellar through the tournament as well. He’s scored in double figures in all four games, topping out at 23 against Arkansas and going no lower than 14.

Burries is on the older side for a freshman, but should still be considered a lottery talent at the 2026 draft.

No. 3: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg isn’t likely to be the highest-drafted player remaining in the tournament, but he very well could be the most impactful. As shown by his 27 points against Tennessee, 23 against Alabama and 25 against St. Louis.

At 6-foot-9, he continues to be the most versatile player in the country, able to score on or off the ball, guard across multiple positions and play-make.

His age at 24 shortly after draft night is sure to scare some teams away, but those looking for an immediate infusion will look to him as high as the late-lottery.

No. 4: Aday Mara, Michigan

At 7-foot-3, Aday Mara’s one of the more unique players in the country, and is especially one of the more interesting left among the four remaining teams.

He’s scored in double digits in three of the four games, and has averaged 2.8 blocks per game through the first four rounds. He even saw a triple go down against Tennessee, hitting his only attempt of the tournament.

Mara’s draft range is all over the place, ranging as high as the lottery but as low as the late-first round.

No. 5: Koa Peat, Arizona

In juxtaposition with Burries, forward Koa Peat cooled off somewhat after his blistering start, but has hit his stride in March Madness.

He’s certain to still be a first-round pick at the ’26 draft, standing at 6-foot-8 and having averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. And 21 and 20-point outings versus Arkansas and Purdue, respectively, should further help to bolster his case.

If teams are confident that Peat will be able to stretch the floor down the line, Peat could very well be a lottery pick.

Honorable mentions: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan; Motiejus Krivas, Arizona; Braylon Mullins, UConn; David Mirkovic, Illinois; Alex Karaban, UConn;