Which Defenders Have the Highest Upside in the 2026 NBA Draft Class?

The 2026 NBA Draft class is filled with talented prospects.

From what appears to be the consensus top four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, to the back half of the first round and beyond, this year's cycle has plenty of players to be excited about, even after an eventful withdrawal deadline.

In addition to skilled scorers, the 2026 class could produce a handful of talented defenders.

Here is a look at a few players with the highest defensive upside in this year's draft.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Johnson helped Michigan win the national championship with an impressive performance on defense and as a rebounder.

The sophomore averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.3% from the field.

At the NBA Combine, Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-3-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 250 pounds. The former four-star recruit's blend of strength and mobility for a player of his size and stature make him an impressive precsence on defense.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Originially set to begin college in 2025-26, Quaintance reclassified and graduated high school a year early.

The former five-star recruit had a productive 2024-25 season at Arizona State, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

A knee injury sidelined Quaintance for the end of his freshman and most of his sophomore seasons, as the talented big man appeared in just four games for Kentucky in 2025-26.

At the combine, Quaintance measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, notching a 7-foot-5-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 253 pounds.

If Quaintance fully recovers from his knee injury, the 18-year-old's lateral quickness and other physical tools could make him an elite defender at the next level.

After two seasons at Xavier, Swain transferred to Texas when former Musketeers head coach Sean Miller was hired by the Longhorns.

In his lone season at UT, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

At the combine, Swain measured 6-foot-6-and-a-half barefoot and recorded a 6-foot-10 wingspan while weighing 211 pounds. With good size and length, the All-SEC honoree was a good perimeter defender in college, and could contribute the same skill set in the NBA.

Honorable mentions

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Aday Mara, Michigan

Kashie Natt, Sam Houston State

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Tarris Reed Jr, Connecticut