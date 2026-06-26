Ranking the Top-Three Hauls at the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft came and went, leaving every team slightly more talented than before. While some only took second-round prospects, several left with a talent in one of the deepest first rounds in some time.

Several teams even left with multiple first-round prospects, coming away with a mini-haul that should make them better in the short and long-term.

Below, we’ll rank the top-five hauls of the 2026 draft:

Bulls

The Bulls were widely commended for their 2026 draft class, expectedly grabbing North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson at No. 4, before surprising with Dailyn Swain at No. 15.

Wilson fits the team’s SLAP mantra (size, length, athleticism and physicality) perfectly. He was among the more talented players in the entire class, and happened to perfectly fit into what they're looking for and their draft range.

Swain makes plenty of sense as a jumbo ball-handler to slot in next to Josh Giddey. He also fits into what they're looking for with size and good athleticism, able to create his own shot, rebound, pass and more.

The new regime did well in its first draft outing, grabbing multiple players who fit into the long-term vision and fit with some established pieces.

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets, armed with two first-round picks, were thought of to be trade candidates, though they ultimately ended up making both picks.

At No. 13 they added big Hannes Steinbach, a great possession-winning player who should slot in perfectly alongside Kon Knueppel and co. They also nabbed Christian Anderson, a 3-point shooting play-making guard that should have plenty of opportunities in the wake of the LaMelo Ball trade. Both offer offensive fire-power to a team that now needs just a little bit more.

The Hornets are obviously building toward something in the future, and their ’26 picks fit into that well.

Thunder

The rich get richer as the Thunder, just one calendar year removed from a championship while still retaining a contending-level roster, leave with two first-round picks. Both of which should be able to contribute early.

At No. 12, OKC left with Michigan big Aday Mara, a gargantuan 7-foot-3 center who many speculated they would trade up for. He’ll need some development to reach his potential, but should be able to play with his size and skill alone.

At No. 16 they grabbed another high-feel guard in Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, who should be able to slot in immediately with shooting and pick-and-roll play-making.