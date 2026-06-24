The Biggest Winners and Losers from the 2026 NBA Draft First Round

The 2026 NBA Draft’s first round is officially over, with some chalk selections and truly surprising picks having come off the board through the first 30 selections.

As always, there are sure to be winners and losers in the draft, though in such a deep class, several teams were able to add what they needed.

Here are some winners and less losers from the first draft night:

The Winners

Chicago Bulls

Chicago’s new decision-maker in Bryson Graham recently stated the team is coveting size, length, athleticism and physicality, and the organization left with just that in the ’26 draft.

Caleb Wilson was long mocked at No. 4, and it went chalk, though Dailyn Swain was a unique pickup at No. 15.

At 6-foot-8, Swain’s ability to handle while adding to the SLAP mantra made it a home-run draft for newly-rebuilding Chicago.

Atlanta Hawks

Going into the night it wasn’t a given that the Hawks were going to take a guard with their top pick, but they did just that in grabbing Kingston Flemings, by all accounts a perfect fit within their system.

Additionally, they grabbed Zuby Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick, grabbing a physical big with tons of versatility as a defender and passer, again a perfect fit for the team’s high 3-point shooting, run-and-gun system.

Atlanta didn’t make the flashiest picks of the night, but they made solid enough selections to earn a ‘winner’ title.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were already week winners having traded Giannis Antetokounmpo for a haul, but they also did well with the picks on draft night.

Firstly, they landed a widely-considered top pick in Brayden Burries, a player who should be able to hit the ground running and offer upside. At No. 13, they gambled on Nate Ament, a blow that was massively softened by already having Burries.

At 6-foot-11, Ament makes plenty of sense as a wing if Milwaukee is indeed building for the future.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs' needs were massively obvious in the postseason: they needed a frontcourt player that can play alongside Victor Wembanyama and take on big assignments, in addition to win minutes when he sits.

The Spurs took two bites at that apple, getting a reclamation project in Jayden Quaintance — one of the highest-upside players in the class — as well as a plug-in big in Tarris Reed Jr.

San Antonio gets a winning title for addressing areas of need and doing so with talented players.

The Losers

Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas, Henri Veesaar

All three of Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas and Henri Veesaar will be the top targets on Day 2 of the draft, though there's little quesiton that they're deemed some of the "losers" based on value.

All three could've likely commanded massive NIL deals with returns to college, and will now be on lesser deals in the second round.