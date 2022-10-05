While Victor Wembanyama will get most of the attention when talking about French prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft, rightfully so, there is another young prospect that is very intriguing. The 6-foot-7 guard, Rayan Rupert, is a name to watch as he suits up for the New Zealand Breakers this season and prepares to raise his draft stock.

One area that will be watched very closely is how he fairs on the defensive end of the court. Rupert brings some very intriguing positives with his length, mentality, and activity. He also has some areas for improvement in terms of reaching and taking chances just a little too much.

When you turn on the film of Rupert, his on ball engagement jumps off the screen. He is willing to guard primary ball handlers the full length of the court disrupting them and the offensive set. While doing this, he uses his 6-foot-7 frame and long arms to be disruptive, creating turnovers and transition opportunities for his offense.

Off the ball, Rupert shows the same time of engagement and activity along with good awareness with rotations. Just like on the ball, this activity will at times lead to steals and extra possessions for his team. He also displays a nice ability to navigate screens by going under or over and then getting back in good guarding position.

With all of the positives around Rupert’s defense, there are some things that could give cause for concern.

First, on the ball, those aggressive tendencies can lead to open opportunities for the offense. He tends to go for shot fakes which lead to easier shot attempts. The steals are great and will help his team get out in transition but they also lead to blowing by the ball handler and fouls by Rupert.

Some of those same open opportunities are created when he is defending off the ball and gets a little too aggressive. Offensive players have, and will continue to, use that tendency against him by going back door and getting open looks at the rim. He also leaves a little on the table in terms of defensive rebounding where he could make more of an impact at 6-foot-7.

Rupert still has an entire season with the Breakers to hone these defensive skills before we can fully evaluate them.

It is easy to like his mentality, engagement, and aggressiveness but his ability to use discretion on this side of the ball will ultimately determine whether he ends up being a positive, negative, or net neutral defender going into the NBA.