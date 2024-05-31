Report: Pelicans to Defer 2024 First Round Pick to Lakers
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are planning to defer the Lakers first round pick until 2025, meaning Los Angeles would select No. 17 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Acquired in the groundbreaking trade of Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, New Orleans had the option to keep the pick this year or kick the can down the road, and reportedly are choosing to do the latter.
The move makes plenty of sense on New Orleans part. Even if the pick is lower in 2025, the talent pool is already projected to be much stronger, with the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Nolan Traore and Ace Bailey pushing good players further back.
While the 2024 NBA Draft hasn’t gained a sparkling reputation thus far among experts, it’s mostly due to the lack of star power floating around in the top-five. In the middle ground of the first round — where the Lakers would be selecting — there are dozens of potential longterm role players for the taking.
Some have speculated the Lakers may select Bronny James, son of superstar forward LeBron James, in order to keep James in Los Angeles. The team also owns the No. 55 pick in the draft, but there's been speculation other teams in the first round could be gearing up to try and snag Bronny in an attempt to lure James away.
Regardless, the Lakers being able to select at No. 17 gives them some flexibility in the short-term.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.