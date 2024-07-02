Rob Dillingham Adds New Dynamic to Minnesota Timberwolves
For the past few seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the best defensive teams in the entire league, leaning on four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in addition to their stifling perimeter wings.
That’s why betting on one of the best offensive players in the 2024 NBA Draft in Rob Dillingham at No. 8 made sense.
At an undersized 6-foot-1, Dillingham was one of college basketball’s best and most impressive scorers with Kentucky last season, pouring on a blistering 15.2 points in just 23.3 minutes off the bench. The splits — 48% overall, 45% from three and 80% from the line — were just as impressive.
Despite plenty of effort, Dillingham is undoubtedly one of the worst defenders in the 2024 class, but is well covered by the Timberwolves sound defensive scheme, making for a perfect fit.
Despite heading into his rookie season next year, Dillingham does offer the team a new dynamic as a score-first point guard alongside Anthony Edwards. To this point, there’s been little offensive pressure relieved from the soon-to-be superstar, save for Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt.
Dillingham should be able to do plenty of that, both on and off-ball.
The former Wildcat guard also adds youth to a team that could soon need it. Giving up the future picks for his talents was a gamble, but with Minnesota potentially unable to pay their full core following the 2024-25 NBA season, they could be betting on Dillingham being a legit contributor sooner rather than later.
Fans will now get their first look at Dillingham at 2024 NBA Summer League in the coming days.
