Rockets' Amen Thompson: Sophomore Outlook
As the fourth pick in 2023, Amen Thompson was able to find his rhythm in the latter portion of the season following an early season ankle sprain, sidelining him for nearly every contest in November.
Making a comeback from the injury, Thompson's quick burst returned to him swiftly, leaving him to find his groove later into January where he really blossomed beyond that. Increasing his point total nearly every month to as high as 13.1 per game in March, Thompson's progression on the stat sheet was nearly linear, especially when looking at his field goal percentage rise by over 2% each month -- ultimately ending up with a 59.6% average from the field in April.
Those numbers left the 21-year-old guard with 9.5 points on 53.6% shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 62 games and 23 starts in his rookie season.
"I feel really good with my progress," Thompson said during his exit interview in mid-April, harping back on his first season in the league. "Just learning the NBA game, and to finish the year with a triple-double, it means a lot to me."
Thompson finished out his rookie campaign with an 18-point, 11-rebound, 10-assists performance along with three steals and three blocks in a win over the L.A. Clippers.
"It was difficult," Thompson added when asked about adjusting to the NBA landscape. "The speed of the game, better players, you can't take nights off. I feel like, over time, I got more and more adjusted to it."
That was evident in the pace of his game and subsequent numbers later into the season, as his efficiency ramped up once he found that comfortability. Now looking ahead to his sophomore year, Thompson will find plenty of opportunities as the Houston Rockets seek a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.