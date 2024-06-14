2024 NBA Draft: Antonio Reeves Scouting Report
Key Information
Year: Fifth Year
Birthday: 01/20/2000 (23.6 years old at the time of the draft)
Physical: 6-foot-5.5, 187 pounds, 6-foot-8 wingspan
Introduction
Antonio Reeves has the potential to fulfill two major archetypes offensively: the dribble-pass-shoot archetype and the off-screen shooter archetype. Reeves is an excellent catch-and-shoot player with the ability to attack closeouts, shoot off the dribble, make the right play for teammates, finish at the rim, or draw a foul on drives. Simultaneously, Reeves can also apply these same skills to being an off screen shooter. This is an area in which his passing, shooting (both off the dribble and off the catch), floater, and overall finishing at the rim flourish. Defensively, he could improve his strength but has shown flashes of lateral quickness while being a slight negative off-ball defensively.
Offense: Dribble-Pass-Shoot Archetype
Catch-and-Shoot Threes
Reeves converted 45.8% of his catch-and-shoot threes this past season (153 attempts). His extremely quick release and shot prep allows him to be unbothered by hard closeouts, indicative in him shooting 49.2% on guarded catch-and-shoot threes (59 attempts) this past season. Additionally, the former Illinois State guard did this on a high volume of attempts, with 5.7 three-point attempts per game and 9.8 three-point attempts per 100 possessions. Reeves' shooting consistency goes back multiple seasons, as he's converted 42.2% of his 389 attempted threes over his two seasons at Kentucky. Lastly, the near 6-foot-6 guard shot 86.3% from the free throw line (131 attempts) -- another strong indication of NBA shooting potential.
Attacking Closeouts
Reeves’ shooting ability results in defenders conducting hard closeouts. This opens up driving lanes for Reeves, oftentimes leading to a tough finish or a foul being drawn. He utilizes a soft touch near the rim, as he converted 53% of his runners last season (98 attempts).
Potential as a Slasher
Reeves has also shown potential slashing, creating driving lanes for himself by using a quick first step to get by defenders guarding him at the arc. He recorded a productive free throw rate of 0.285, meaning Reeves drew two free throws for every seven field goal attempts. Additionally, the Kentucky guard converted 62.7% of his attempts at the rim this past season (126 attempts).
Shooting off the Dribble
Reeves can get into his pull up jumper with ease, allowing for him to create separation at times. He converted 35.9% of his dribble jumpers this past season (64 attempts). While this percentage was only int he 71st percentile, Reeves achieved this on a difficult shot diet.
Offense: Off Screen Shooter
Off Screen Offense
Throughout this past season, Reeves has shown potential as a driver, shooter off-the-dribble, and as a passer off screens. He was in the 77th percentile in points per possession in Off Screen possessions this past season. Additionally, it should be noted that Reeves has the potential to be used as an off screen shooter more at the next level.
Pick-and-Roll Flashes
While Reeves is unlikely to take on many pick-and-roll reps at the next level, his change of pace, soft touch, and playmaking he’s shown flashes of throughout the season are skills that can be translated to him thriving off screens.
Cutting
Reeves’ savviness as an off-ball player will also allow for him to flourish off screens, as his ability as a cutter only complicates the defense’s responsibilities when he’s put into off-ball actions -- especially if they try to top lock.
Defense
On-Ball Defense
Reeves has shown flashes of lateral quickness on-ball defensively as well as skilled screen navigation by making himself skinny and reducing the space between himself and the ball-handler.
However, Reeves' lack of size results in him struggling to contain stronger drivers at times. Improving his upper and lower body strength will be important for Reeves, as he will be going against stronger drivers consistently at the next level.
It should be noted that sometimes Reeves struggles against quicker guards when defending the pick-and-roll at the point of attack as well.
Off-Ball Defense
Overall, Reeves off-ball defense is a slight negative. While he’ll occasionally tag rollers and rotate to prevent a bucket, at times Reeves may lose his man briefly off-ball or miss a tag -- resulting in giving up an easy three or layup. While his off-ball positioning is far from a major problem, Reeves also lacks defensive playmaking -- recording a 1.9 stock percentage this past season.
Conclusion
Antonio Reeves is one of the most productive players in the draft, averaging an efficient 20 points per game on a skilled Kentucky team. While he will be 23.6 years old at the time of the draft, Reeves will bring a multitude of NBA-level skills to the team that drafts him. Reeves could likely start out as an off-ball stationary shooter, attacking closeouts, drawing fouls in the lane, and hitting floaters while keeping the offense flowing to start his career. As his defense grows and he gets stronger as a defender, his minutes could increase and, therefore, could be given more offensive responsibilities as well: potentially growing into a player that can create offense as a shooter, passer, and finisher off of pindowns. With the defense not being a complete negative and the strong likelihood of returning some level of production on the offensive end within his first contract, Reeves should be valued closest to an early second rounder.
Possible Low Outcome
Reeves’ ability to attack closeouts, drive, and finish at the rim worked in college. However, his lack of size nor a mechanism that he can consistently go to in order to create advantages could lead to him being limited on the offensive end, making it harder for him to draw fouls and get to the rim as well as finish at the rim once he gets there. In this scenario, he’s essentially a consistent off-ball stationary shooter that is a negative on the defensive end. Already being 23.6 years old, Reeves could lose out on a roster spot to a younger, “higher potential” player that can offer secondary ball-handling or has more shooting versatility after a few years in the league.
Possible High Outcome
Reeves begins as a stationary shooter who fills into the dribble-pass-shoot archetype within his first season or two. He continues to grow offensively, being used in sets as an off screen shooter and consistently being tasked to create coming off of pindowns. Defensively, his lateral quickness is enough for him to see the court as his frame fills out and eventually can hold his own on that end of the floor. While he never becomes a positive defender, his value fulfilling the dribble-pass-shoot archetype (as one of the more consistent shooters in the league) and as a player who can create off of screens provides significant value offensively. Lastly, his shooting continues to improve in versatility -- with more shooting off of handoffs, screens, and potentially movement shooting down the line. This leads to tremendous value due to his shooting gravity.
Grade: Early Second Round
