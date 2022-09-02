Rookie Fit Preview: Can Johnny Davis Help the Wizards Make the Playoffs?

Last season, the Wizards fell short of playoff expectations as the team finished 12th in the Eastern Conference at 35-47. The team enters this year with their star Bradley Beal inked long term and a talented group around him consisting of a mix of veterans with more upside to tap into and an emerging young core. How do the newest rookie additions of Johnny Davis and Makur Maker fit in with the team's quest for substantial playoff run?

The Rookie Class

Johnny Davis (Guard/Forward I No. 10 Overall)

Two-way wing that brings defensive grit and upside plus effective direct line slashing and shot making ability, particularly on pull-up jumpers.

Makur Maker (Forward/Center I Undrafted, Exhibition 10 Contract)

The Howard and Sydney Kings product earned an Exhibition 10 deal with Washington after his summer league performance with Chicago. More of a long-term project, Makur is a developmental big with modern 5 tools and NBA bloodlines.

Roles and Opportunities

With Maker expected to spend most of the season in the G League after signing an Exhibition 10 deal (minimum contract that can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season), it’s the first rounder, Davis, that’s expected to contribute off the bench in year one.

Davis will battle for minutes in a crowded backcourt and wing rotation that’s filled with new acquisitions (Monte Morris, Will Barton, Delon Wright) and returners (Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija) with positional versatility. Davis’ most direct competition for minutes is the Wizards’ 2021 first rounder, Corey Kispert. The Gonzaga product understandably began his rookie year slowly but progressed nearly every month and finished the year strong.

Consistent, big minutes early (20 or more) will be difficult to obtain due to the Wizards' depth. It’s reasonable to expect Davis to begin the year as an end of the rotation player until his play or the play of others dictates otherwise.

His best path forward to moving up in the Wizards rotation will be centered around his defense. Defense, especially on the perimeter, was and still is a major need for Washington. Last season, the team finished 25th in defensive rating at 113.6.

Davis is known as a tough and competitive defender, key traits that drew the organization and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. to him. Davis gets it done defensively with a mix of engagement, positioning, quick hands, length (6’8.5 wingspan), instincts, strength, and screen navigation. Additionally, he’s a capable defensive playmaker (1.2 steals per game, 0.7 blocks per game) that can end possessions with his in and out of area rebounding (6.9 defensive rebounds per game).

Projections

Davis’ professional start wasn't ideal as he finished Summer League averaging 8.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game to 2.7 turnovers while shooting 29.6% from the field and 33.3% from three in 24.8 minutes per contest. His need to adjust to the NBA speed, athleticism and length was apparent. However, Davis still showed impactful two-way flashes despite a minor back injury that limited him to just three of Washington’s five summer league games.

Since Davis won’t be operating as a primary handler like his time at Wisconsin, finding ways to be an effective off the ball scorer in a 3-and-D role will be another key adjustment. He’s an effective cutter and transition finisher that possess the tools to thrive alongside the scoring gravity of Beal, Porzingis, and Kuzma along with Morris’ table setting ability.

The greatest concern about his projection both off and on the ball is his shooting. He’s a bit of a streaky shooter that shot 30% from three on 3.9 attempts per game at Wisconsin. I’m buying his shooting though, moreso as a shot maker that can become reliable in open catch-and-shoot situations from deep. Via synergy, Davis shot 35.6% from three on catch-and-shoot jumpers (21-38). When unguarded, 46.2% (12-26).

Maker will receive plenty of valuable experience in the G-League where can further learn how translate his mix of modern big tools and skills. You have to imagine the Wizards front office are very familiar with him from his time in their backyard at Howard University.

He likely won’t see minutes with the parent club unless there is an injury, or he forces the team’s hand incredible production. With Chicago’s summer league squad, Maker averaged 7.2 points per game 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from three.

