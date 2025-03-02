Rookie of the Year Leaders Face Off in Spurs-Grizzlies
On Saturday night, an unstoppable force met an immovable object in the NBA’s two Rookie of the Year leaders facing off against one another in Spurs vs. Grizzlies.
Per every major oddsmaker, Spurs guard Stephon Castle is currently the favorite to take home the award, followed close behind by Memphis wing Jaylen Wells. The two couldn’t have taken different draft paths had they tried, with Castle going at No. 4, and Wells slipping all the way to No. 39 before the Grizzlies scooped him up.
Despite that, the two have seen similar statistical debuts in the NBA. And both displayed their firepower on Saturday night.
Castle was likely the big winner on the night, pouring on 24 points on 50% shooting, with seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and, perhaps most importantly, the win. He finished as a +13 plus-minus in just a two-point win, hitting a pair of triples and all six of his attempts at the free throw line.
While the Spurs ultimately came away with the win, Wells wasn’t to be denied. As he has so many times in the second-seeded Grizzlies’ starting lineup this season, Wells scored with the best of them, adding 18 points on his own 50% shooting overall. He shot 40% on a whopping 10 attempted triples, adding three assists and two rebounds.
The two seem to be pulling away from the field with the season winding down, with Castle taking a slight lead, despite Wells’ solid play on one of the best teams in the league.
The two won’t face off again in the regular season, marking the ending of their quasi-rivalry for now.
