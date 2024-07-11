Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter Sidelined Approximately Six Months
The Sacramento Kings have issued a medical update on rookie guard Devin Carter. The No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft underwent successful left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.
This procedure will sideline the Providence guard for approximately six months, which is the next time the team will issue an update on Carter, leaving his return to the hardwood set for Late January at the earliest.
This is a massive blow to Sacramento who pulled the trigger on a massive sign-and-trade with Chicago that netted the Kings DeMar DeRozan, but still left them depleted defensively. Carter, was set to represent one of the lone high-end defenders on the squad.
Now, the rookie will hope to jump into the fold mid-way through his first season. Though, the pro-ready 22-year-old should have little problem pulling this off with his strong track record of preparation and worth ethic.
Last season, Carter averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and 2.8 stocks per game all while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 37 percent from beyond the arc and 75 percent at the charity stripe.
The Kings have the majority of this offseason to devise a plan to lessen the blow of this loss, but without Carter in the fold it spells trouble for the Kings defense.
Sacramento will need to win shootouts to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
