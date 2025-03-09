San Antonio Spurs Rookie Continues March Toward Rookie of Year Honor
San Antonio has made great strides this season as it attempts to build around Victor Wembanyama. The devastating news that ended the phenoms season also ended what was a great shot for San Antonio to get back to the postseason for the first time around the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, the bright side remains that Wembanyama will return to the lineup next season and at that time the Spurs will be ready to make a jump.
On top of the splash trade with Sacramento to land De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs are getting plenty out of their 2024 lottery pick, Stephon Castle.
San Antonio selected Castle with the No. 4 pick out of UCONN and on the season he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 42% from the floor, 28% from beyond the arc and 72% from the charity stripe.
Recently, Castle has been on a tear that has been so eye-popping the league should already mark him down as the NBA rookie of the year.
In his last five games, Castle is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 51/30/66 shooting splits while logging 29.6 minutes per night.
That trend continued on Friday, the rookie guard posted 25 points, two rebounds and three assists off the pine for San Antonio in 26 minutes of work only missing seven shots.
