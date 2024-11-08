Spurs’ Rookie Sees Solid Outing in Second Start
With the Spurs down numerous players due to injury, three starters to be exact, rookie Stephon Castle had been tagged in to start in the last few games.
On Thursday night, Castle saw what is likely the best professional game of his fresh career, pouring on 14 points, on 6-for-11 shooting, adding six assists to zero turnovers, and three rebounds. Overall, he finished a starter-high +12 to help lead the team to a 13-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Drafted at No. 4 in the most recent draft, Castle was a project pick for the Spurs, a longterm developmental bet, opposed to a player who was supposed to be impactful from the get-go. But the former Husky already looks ahead of schedule.
At 6-foot-6, his defense has transferred solidly to the NBA, as many thought it would from the jump. And his offense seems to be improving through just a handful of games. So far, Castle is averaging just over six points, with a few rebounds and assists to show for each content.
His efficiency hasn’t been there at any of the three levels, but it seems apt to come around with his physicality, good decision-making and other high-ceiling traits.
Thursday’s game also offered a look into the play-maker Castle could be if things pan out right. At UConn, he functioned more as a connective wing, but the Spurs are hoping he turns into the point guard of the future.
Castle and San Antonio are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 9, with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.
