Scouting Snapshot: Can Jase Richardson Scale Up at the Next Level?
Despite measuring just 6-foot-0.5 barefoot, one of the shorter players in this year’s draft, Jase Richardson stands out as one of the most complete offensive players in the class. He is an offensive chameleon, able to adapt to both on and off-the-ball roles thanks to his blend of touch, processing, and scoring versatility.
Jase Richardson saw his usage rise throughout the season at Michigan State, primarily functioning as an off-ball scorer, but he consistently showed his ability to adapt across roles.
There are some concerns evaluators raise about whether he can run the point, especially with his margins as a smaller player, high assisted rates inside the arc, and a 14.4 assist percentage.
However, this is tied less to his skill as a table-setter and more to context. Michigan State used a heavy dose of Weave DHO and Zoom variations, which often meant Richardson was getting assisted on possessions, even though on tape, he was the one creating the drive and generating the advantage after receiving the handoff.
Additionally, Michigan State was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, which actively suppressed his assist numbers, as many of his perimeter reads simply did not translate to the box score.
Regardless, Richardson thrives as a driver, combining acceleration through his second and third strides with sharp angles to create separation. His 6-foot-6 wingspan allows him to find creative finishing angles at the rim, and when defenders cut him off, he seamlessly transitions into a floater, pull-up, or draws contact to get to the line. That shows up in his 41.8 percent free-throw rate. He also converted 47.5 percent of his off-the-dribble twos, 41.2 percent from three, and 83.6 percent at the line, building an all-around scoring profile that reflects his skill and offensive polish.
Richardson can be a bit scoring-focused at times, but consistently makes sound reads against help and delivers sharp passes. His low 9.9% turnover rate and clean deliveries point to real potential as a table-setter, especially as he improves passing over the top of defense off a live dribble.
His size narrows his margins, but Richardson's blend of skill, touch, and offensive malleability makes him a worthy bet for NBA teams.