Scouting Snapshot: Is Thomas Sorber Underrated?
Thomas Sorber may not be the flashiest name in the 2025 NBA Draft, but his blend of strength, feel, and interior presence makes him one of the more intriguing bigs in this class.
Playing as a center throughout his freshman year at Georgetown, Sorber still showcased signs that he could scale both up and down the lineup with his feel, mobility and shooting touch. He offers real optionality as a frontcourt player, whether at the five or as a floor-spacing four.
Offensively, Sorber is not an above-the-rim athlete, which limits his ability to finish against better length and athleticism. He shot just 55.6% at the rim against top-50 opponents, often struggling to get clean looks against better teams.
However, his coordination, body control, and ability to seal defenders remain advanced for a freshman. Sorber excels at creating highway screens to clear driving lanes and at establishing position in the post without impeding the flow of the offense, where he ranked in the 70th percentile in points per possession. Overall, he converted 65% of his non-dunk rim attempts on the season, using his 7-foot-6 wingspan and strength to leverage finishing windows.
Sorber is also the best screener in the draft; he creates impossible angles for defenders to get over with his strength and timing. This is just another example of Sorber's advanced understanding of space and how he applies it functionally on the court.
His long-term shooting outlook adds another layer of utility. Although he connected on just 16.2% of his threes, his willingness to take them, combined with soft touch inside the arc and a 72.4% free-throw mark, gives him real potential as a catch-and-shoot threat during his rookie scale deal.
Defensively, Sorber brings a lot as a 6-foot-10 interior presence. His 9-foot-1 standing reach, 7.5 percent block rate, and Georgetown’s 14% drop in opponent rim field goal percentage with him on the floor all point to high-level rim protection in the NBA. He’s also more mobile than his frame 262-pound frame suggests, boasting a 2.8% steal rate and holding his own in space when switching onto smaller players.
That defensive versatility, combined with his rebounding and strength, makes him viable as a true five. In addition, his feel and developing shot also make him a fantastic fit as a four with more offensively slanted centers.
While his finishing against elite size remains a concern, reducing his offensive burden could allow his tools to shine in lower-usage contexts in the NBA. Sorber’s ability to straddle both frontcourt roles makes him truly versatile and one of the better frontcourt options in the 2025 NBA Draft.