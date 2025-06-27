Second Round of 2025 NBA Draft Sees Record Number of Seniors Selected
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and after 59 selections, teams have a few weeks to get ready for the summer league.
This year's draft had a few intriguing outcomes, including surprising picks and multiple trades in each round. The second round also broke a record that stood for more than two decades, as 19 seniors were selected in the final 29 picks, which was the most since 2004.
While there are a number of reasons to credit a large group of seniors earning spots in the draft, one of the most noticable impacts on this phenomenon are college basketball's NIL offerings.
Players are reportedly being offered massive amonuts of money to remain in college, rather than testing their luck in the NBA Draft, especially if they aren't surefire first round picks. As a result, plenty of talented players with remaining NCAA eligibility elected to return to school, clearing out the second round for players who didn't have the option to play another year in college.
This could also have an impact on the 2026 NBA Draft, adding to the talent pool in next year's class, which is already slated to be solid.
With high-profile prospects like Tahaad Pettiford, Labaron Philon, Boogie Fland and others, going back to school, as well as potential upside swings like Neoklis Avdalas choosing to play in college, veterans like Will Richard, John Tonje, Max Shulga and Jahmai Mashack benefitted.
Heading into the pre-draft process, it was uncertain wether Richard, Tonje, Shulga and Mashack would be drafted or not, but after a number of returns to school, each player earned a spot in the second round and will get their shot at the next level.
Of course, there were still seniors who went undrafted and will have to prove themselves in the summer league to earn a spot in the NBA.
Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. signed a UDFA contract with Utah Jazz after not being taken, and 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love inked a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
After a record-setting second round in this year's class, there will likely be a number of seniors and veteran prospects vying for spots once again in next year's draft.
