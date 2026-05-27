Assessing the Grizzlies' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the NBA's most exciting teams not too long ago. Three years ago, they were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season, and it appeared that they were knocking on the door of title contention.

Fast forward to 2026, and that roster has turned over into a rebuild. After that 2023 season in which Memphis suffered a first-round exit, it hasn't won a playoff game, with just one appearance in 2025. The Grizzlies have already traded away Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, with Ja Morant's status in full question.

But as uncertain as Memphis may appear, it actually has a blueprint to build from the ground up once again. The 2026 NBA Draft will see the Grizzlies make two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 16) and one second-round pick (No. 32). They can strengthen this young core, highlighted by Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey and other solid pieces.

So what does Memphis need to fix? In a rebuild, taking the best player available is more important than filling holes within the rotation, but here are two weaknesses the Grizzlies can mitigate with their three draft picks:

Franchise Scorer

After injuries, inefficient basketball and clashes with the organization, Morant is more of a negative asset at the moment, but Memphis can still find a way to trade him for some sort of value this offseason. No matter the case, this team needs a new franchise star, particularly one who can score at all three levels.

The expected pick at No. 3 is Cameron Boozer, who can be a hub for the Grizzlies, whether it be alongside Morant or not. He can stretch the floor, playmake and finish inside with player comparisons to Paolo Banchero and a young Kevin Love.

If they decide to go in a different direction with Caleb Wilson, the Grizzlies would be getting an athletic freak with fantastic finishing abilities. Wilson's stock has slowly risen over the last year, and with the proper development, he can expand his range and be more of a threat from deep.

Perimeter Shooting

No. 16 and No. 32 could be any type of prospect, but the range is lacking within the current rotation. Memphis finished the season 22nd in three-point percentage and 23rd in offensive rating. Shooting is a clear need.

Bennett Stirtz, despite his age, could be a valuable piece at 16th, able to score off the catch. He became more of a playmaker this past season with Iowa, playing point guard and other roles in the offense. Christian Anderson, who will reportedly stay in the 2026 NBA Draft, is another scoring guard with range.

At No. 32, Memphis could go with more shooting in the frontcourt. Alex Karaban is a shooting rebounder with great experience, while Henri Veesaar shot 42.6% from three-point range at North Carolina.