Skills and Tools that Translate: Julian Strawther

After taking a look at TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. last week, this week let’s break down the skills and tools that translate for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, who returns for his junior year after entering then withdrawing his name in the 2022 draft.

2021-2022 Stats: 11.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 0.8 turnovers in 26.8 minutes per game

2021-2022: Shooting: 49% on field goals, 36% from three (4.6 attempts per game), and 70% on free throws (2.4 attempts per game)

Off-Ball Three-Point Shooting

Strawther is an intelligent off-ball mover with shooting versatility and deep range. From movement threes, relocations, transitions, stand-stills and catch-and-shoots, NBA teams will covet his floor spacing and gravity out of different sets and actions. He possesses excellent footwork and an understanding of how to set up defenders for open attempts when navigating around screens, which is a valuable micro-skill for him.

The most critical aspect of off ball shooting is of course the catch-and-shoot numbers. Strawther shot 37.8% on catch-and-shoot threes (51-135) including 44.3% on unguarded attempts (35-79). Additionally, only 13 of his 148 3-point attempts last season were NOT catch-and-shoots.

Critics of Strawther’s shooting will understandably point to his 28.6% 3-point mark (16-56) on guarded catch-and-shoot threes, unorthodox mechanics where his toes often point inward and shooting 1-14 from deep during Gonzaga’s three NCAA Tournament games.

Instead, I’m buying the mix of production (career 35% 3-point shooter on 176 attempts), shotmaking versatility, quick release, compact motion and confidence. Another year of sustained three point shooting success should alleviate most concerns about his shooting.

The Floater Game

Strawther has a lethal floater game thanks to a combination of a feathery soft touch, quick release and versatility. Since he isn't the most explosive athlete, being able to score around the rim and in the midrange instead of always at the rim, is a necessary skill to negate some of the quick-twitch athleticism and absurd length of NBA trees.

He’s capable of utilizing the floater when attacking closeouts, finishing in transition, and operating on and off the ball. It’s a shot he’s very confident in and relies upon-it essentially functions as his mid range pull-up.

Strawther only attempted two jumpers off the bounce that were not threes last year and connected on both. In comparison to floaters/runners, Strawther recorded 32 attempts (21-32, 65.6%). His floater prowess is an encouraging sign of production as a pullup shooter with more volume.

Off the ball, his floater is paired with smart cutting and a feel for finding open space. On the ball, it’s a weapon out of ball screens and handoffs where Strawther should have more opportunities this year (more on that later).

NBA Wing Size

At 6-foot-7 with roughly about a plus two wingspan (6-foot-9), Strawther doesn't have elite measurables, but his size and length still provides him with adequate size as a multi-positional defender (2s and 3s, maybe some 4s depending on the matchup). With his fluid lateral quickness, length and awareness, he’s equipped with the tools to develop into a more disruptive defender both on and off the ball.

Last season, Strawther averaged 0.7 stocks per game (steals and blocks combined), a number that you hope is at least at 1.0 for a wing prospect, which still may even be generously low. Over the season’s final nine games, he recorded just one steal and no blocks. I’m hopeful that there won't be a stretch like that for him this season. It’s certainly something I’ll be watching for this season.

Role Production Familiarity

Knowing your role and thriving in it is huge. Strawther has already shown his understanding of that with his production in a complementary 3-and-D role, which is even more significant considering it’s his likely initial and long-term NBA role.

Strawther is expected to see an uptick in his usage, which should give him more opportunities to expand his game as a pick-and-roll ball handler (accounted for 8.7% of his possessions, 29 total) and shot-creator. With positive flashes and development there like the below, Strawther becomes more of a 3-and-D plus player for me.

Simply put, a 3-and-D plus player is someone who’s filling that type of role, but has the skill or upside to thrive in other roles or be a reliable contributor in other areas too. In Strawther’s case, there may be pick-and-roll scoring upside in a secondary handler role. Looking forward to watching him explore that all season.

