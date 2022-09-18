Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Skills and Tools that Translate: Scouting Mike Miles Jr.

TCU's Mike Miles Jr. is a top 60 talent that's returning for his junior year after an inefficient season. What skills and tools translate translate to the NBA level for him?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As scouts and talent evaluators, we are always seeking to answer the question, “what translates?" For this series, I will examine that question for prospects throughout the year, starting with TCU’s explosive scoring and playmaking guard, Mike Miles Jr.

2021-2022 Stats: 15.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks

Shooting Stats: 38% on field goals (13.8 attempts per game), 29% from 3 (4.7 attempts), 75% on free throws

Pick-and-Roll Scoring

An evaluation becomes easier when a prospect’s best skill translates and that’s the case for Miles Jr., whose dynamic pick-and-roll scoring aligns perfectly in today’s game. Nearly 40% of his possessions were as the pick-and-roll handler with most of his points coming out of it (180). The next closest was his 81 points in transition.

Miles Jr’ scores in the pick-and-roll with a mix of a crafty handle, shiftiness, burst, space creation and tough shot making. He possesses a bag full of advanced dribble moves, counters, step backs, sidesteps and multi-level pull-up shooting to attack the primary defender or switching big.

Pull-up 3-point shooting, particularly out of pick-and-rolls, is a highly covet skill. Despite a down shooting year, Miles Jr. still shot a threatening 35% on pick-and-roll shots from beyond the arc (14-40).

Pick-and-Roll Passing

Probably because of his scoring prowess, Miles Jr’s passing ability feels like it’s become either severely underrated or under appreciated. He’s a terrific playmaker who’s passing really shines out of when operating pick-and-rolls. From pocket passes, lobs, whips and skips, he’s capable of making nearly every pass out of them.

Miles Jr. is truly a skilled passer that can read and react to the defense then deliver the ball to the appropriate man whether it’s the screener, a cutter, or a spot-up shooter on either side of the floor. He just doesn’t make the easy reads to rollers or drive and kicks after drawing the help defender, but he makes more difficult ones like the ones below where he must decipher the tag man then act upon his decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is room for his passing to be weaponized a bit more this at TCU despite the load of being the primary scorer and decision maker. He’s taken a noticeable step in his understanding of when to score and facilitate, something that really stood out during his U19 gold medal stint and continued last season.

Off-Ball Shooting

His off-ball shooting translating is a bet I’m making on last season’s overall dip in shooting numbers being an outlier and a return to more efficient numbers this season. He’s coming off a sophomore year where he shot 25.6% on catch and shoots 3's (21-82) including 20.6% (7-34) when unguarded.

As a freshman, Miles Jr. was a 38.8% shooter on catch-and shoot triples including 41% when unguarded (16-39). That year, he operated more off the ball with most of his points (120) coming in spot up situations. The next closest, at 86 points, of course came as the pick-and-roll handler.

I’m trusting his proven history dating back to high school as a shot maker, shooting confidence and fluid mechanics producing reliable value as a spot up, catch and shoot threat that helps space the floor.

At the Rim Athleticism

Listed at 6’2 and 195 pounds, but likely actually just a bit shorter, Miles Jr. is an explosive and functional run-and-jump athlete that’s more than capable finishing above the rim with authority when there is a runway. He has no issue testing defenders at the rim, he’s unafraid and will hunt poster dunk opportunities.

It’s not only the vertical pop at the rim that translates, but it’s the strength, coordination and balance components of his athleticism that translate too. Miles Jr. is equipped with a strong frame that can absorb contact plus the ability to still ways to finish from different angles. His propensity for tough shot making becomes incredibly useful when finishing at and around the rim in traffic and against help defenders. 

Defensive Playmaking

Miles Jr. won’t be an elite versatile, plus defender and that’s fine considering it’s his ability to score and make plays for others is his bread and butter. However, he adds defensive value by leveraging his quick twitch athleticism and feel to create defensive events.

He’s especially adept as a help and team defender from jumping passing lanes, digs for steals and making the proper rotations to either get a stop or provide adequate resistance. He’s become a more engaged and active defender over the past couple of years, which makes him at least a more reliable defender in terms of effort and impactful tool utilization.

(All Stats via Synergy and Basketball Reference)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Beauchamp to Benefit From Bucks' Strong Development

By Derek Parker
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State's Matthew Cleveland

By Draft Digest Staff
Kennedy Chandler, Memphis Grizzlies
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Grizzlies' New Group will Impact in First Season

By Derek Parker
Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets
Newsfeed

Eurobasket Recap: Usman Garuba's Offensive Outlook for 2022-23

By Ignacio Rissotto
Jordan Hawkins, UConn, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn's Jordan Hawkins

By Draft Digest Staff
Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Max Christie Offers Future Upside for Lakers

By Derek Parker
DD Logo
Newsfeed

2022 DMV Elite 80: The Most Compelling Prospects

By Jam Hines
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Roundtable: NBA Rookie Impact on Winning

By Derek Parker, Nick Crain, Jam Hines, Ignacio Rissotto and Morten Stig Jensen