Skills and Tools that Translate: Scouting Mike Miles Jr.

As scouts and talent evaluators, we are always seeking to answer the question, “what translates?" For this series, I will examine that question for prospects throughout the year, starting with TCU’s explosive scoring and playmaking guard, Mike Miles Jr.

2021-2022 Stats: 15.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks

Shooting Stats: 38% on field goals (13.8 attempts per game), 29% from 3 (4.7 attempts), 75% on free throws

Pick-and-Roll Scoring

An evaluation becomes easier when a prospect’s best skill translates and that’s the case for Miles Jr., whose dynamic pick-and-roll scoring aligns perfectly in today’s game. Nearly 40% of his possessions were as the pick-and-roll handler with most of his points coming out of it (180). The next closest was his 81 points in transition.

Miles Jr’ scores in the pick-and-roll with a mix of a crafty handle, shiftiness, burst, space creation and tough shot making. He possesses a bag full of advanced dribble moves, counters, step backs, sidesteps and multi-level pull-up shooting to attack the primary defender or switching big.

Pull-up 3-point shooting, particularly out of pick-and-rolls, is a highly covet skill. Despite a down shooting year, Miles Jr. still shot a threatening 35% on pick-and-roll shots from beyond the arc (14-40).

Pick-and-Roll Passing

Probably because of his scoring prowess, Miles Jr’s passing ability feels like it’s become either severely underrated or under appreciated. He’s a terrific playmaker who’s passing really shines out of when operating pick-and-rolls. From pocket passes, lobs, whips and skips, he’s capable of making nearly every pass out of them.

Miles Jr. is truly a skilled passer that can read and react to the defense then deliver the ball to the appropriate man whether it’s the screener, a cutter, or a spot-up shooter on either side of the floor. He just doesn’t make the easy reads to rollers or drive and kicks after drawing the help defender, but he makes more difficult ones like the ones below where he must decipher the tag man then act upon his decision.

There is room for his passing to be weaponized a bit more this at TCU despite the load of being the primary scorer and decision maker. He’s taken a noticeable step in his understanding of when to score and facilitate, something that really stood out during his U19 gold medal stint and continued last season.

Off-Ball Shooting

His off-ball shooting translating is a bet I’m making on last season’s overall dip in shooting numbers being an outlier and a return to more efficient numbers this season. He’s coming off a sophomore year where he shot 25.6% on catch and shoots 3's (21-82) including 20.6% (7-34) when unguarded.

As a freshman, Miles Jr. was a 38.8% shooter on catch-and shoot triples including 41% when unguarded (16-39). That year, he operated more off the ball with most of his points (120) coming in spot up situations. The next closest, at 86 points, of course came as the pick-and-roll handler.

I’m trusting his proven history dating back to high school as a shot maker, shooting confidence and fluid mechanics producing reliable value as a spot up, catch and shoot threat that helps space the floor.

At the Rim Athleticism

Listed at 6’2 and 195 pounds, but likely actually just a bit shorter, Miles Jr. is an explosive and functional run-and-jump athlete that’s more than capable finishing above the rim with authority when there is a runway. He has no issue testing defenders at the rim, he’s unafraid and will hunt poster dunk opportunities.

It’s not only the vertical pop at the rim that translates, but it’s the strength, coordination and balance components of his athleticism that translate too. Miles Jr. is equipped with a strong frame that can absorb contact plus the ability to still ways to finish from different angles. His propensity for tough shot making becomes incredibly useful when finishing at and around the rim in traffic and against help defenders.

Defensive Playmaking

Miles Jr. won’t be an elite versatile, plus defender and that’s fine considering it’s his ability to score and make plays for others is his bread and butter. However, he adds defensive value by leveraging his quick twitch athleticism and feel to create defensive events.

He’s especially adept as a help and team defender from jumping passing lanes, digs for steals and making the proper rotations to either get a stop or provide adequate resistance. He’s become a more engaged and active defender over the past couple of years, which makes him at least a more reliable defender in terms of effort and impactful tool utilization.

(All Stats via Synergy and Basketball Reference)

