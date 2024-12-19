Collin Murray-Boyles Continues Stellar Season in Big Win Over Clemson
After an impressive freshman season that could have seen his name called in the NBA Draft, Collin Murray-Boyles elected to return to Columbia to improve both his game and his draft stock. In Tuesday night's overtime victory against Clemson, Murray-Boyles made countless plays on both ends of the floor to help South Carolina improve to 8-3 and show scouts why he's considered a first round prospect come June.
The physical forward put up 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes of action. He showed a level of maturity rarely found in underclassmen playing with four fouls from the 16:12 mark in the second half. He took over the game at times scoring 14 of his 22 from that point on until he fouled out in overtime.
It is clear to see why Murray-Boyles is highly regarded as a prospect with his dominant inside game and level of finesse with which he plays. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, he is hard to keep outside the paint where he thrives as a constant scoring and rebounding threat. The southpaw has a seemingly unstoppable spin move to get to his left with quickness and footwork that get him to his spots with ease. He sees the floor well for a guy his size and makes nice passes from the post or the perimeter. Despite being a fairly average athlete, he is averaging 2.7 stocks per game and has shown an ability to guard bigs and stay in front of guards when switched onto them in certain situations.
Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on a ridiculous 65.7% shooting from the field. He has an old-school feel to his game but has a playmaking ability rarely found in guys his size. The biggest swing skill for Murray-Boyles will be his outside shooting as he's only made three on the year after not making any his freshman season. For scouts to feel comfortable taking him with a high first round pick, he will need to show some improvement in this area and a greater willingness to let it fly. He also needs to take care of the ball better and reduce his 2.8 turnovers per game.
Murray-Boyles has proven why he's one of the better young players in college basketball and should be monitored as a legitimate NBA prospect. It remains to be seen if NBA teams will be discouraged by his old-school game, but his production and efficiency will make him hard to look past as SEC play progresses.
