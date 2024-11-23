Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Finding Stride in Rookie Season
One of the most exciting prospects from the 2024 NBA Draft class was UCONN guard Stephon Castle. The combination of his atheltic ability letting him get down hill and thrive in transition with his suffocating defense catapulted him up draft boards.
The San Antonio Spurs used a lottery pick to bring in Castle with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. So far, the Spurs are off to an 8-8 start - a half game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament if the season ended today.
Luckily for the Spurs, and Castle, the season is far from over. After some blown leads and a shakey start, much like the team, the rookie guard is finding his stride.
This season, Castle is averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 stocks per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor, 28 percent from beyond the arc and 72 percent at the line.
In his last four games, those numbers jump to 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 40 percent from the field, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent at the charity stripe.
Most recently, Castle turned in an 18 points effort against the Utah Jazz to help lift San Antonio to a win. Along with those points, the rookie guard posted three rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in their 126-118 win.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.