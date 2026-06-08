Stefan Joksimovic Among Top Prospects To Leave Their Mark On adidas Eurocamp

The final day of adidas Eurocamp brought a different level of intensity to Treviso. With tournament games determining who would advance and a championship game that ultimately came down to a single possession late, the atmosphere felt noticeably different from the first two days of camp. As a result, Sunday provided one final opportunity for prospects to make an impression before heading home, and several players took advantage of the moment.

Among them was Stefan Joksimovic, who capped off a strong camp by delivering one of the best performances of the final day. The Next Gen standout finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Beyond the production, Joksimovic continued to show why he’s becoming one of the more intriguing young international prospects. He played with confidence, made quick decisions and consistently found ways to impact the game offensively without forcing the action.

Stefan Joksimovic closed adidas EuroCamp with another strong outing, flashing herky-jerky pace, polished footwork and finishing creativity.



The 17-year-old point guard measured 6-foot-7 barefoot and 187 pounds with a 6-foot-8 wingspan in Treviso. pic.twitter.com/nMFqdOxGb2 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 7, 2026

The 3SSB Select group also had several players who helped themselves on the final day, beginning with Emmanuel Ahamefule. He turned in one of the most efficient performances of the day, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Whenever 3SSB needed a basket, Ahamefule seemed to provide one, and he did so while impacting the game on the glass as well.

Jalen Davis was equally impressive. The athletic guard finished with 20 points and six rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the field. Davis consistently put pressure on the defense, attacked scoring opportunities and helped fuel a 3SSB Select squad that controlled much of its matchup. His ability to create offense and finish plays made him one of the more productive players of the day.

While Team World came up short, Lucai Anderson was one of the brightest individual performers on the floor. Anderson poured in 21 points, added six rebounds and knocked down three triples. In a game where offense wasn’t always easy to come by, he consistently found ways to generate scoring opportunities and was a major reason Team World remained competitive.

Elsewhere, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continued to reinforce why he has generated so much attention throughout the event. The versatile forward, who will have the potential to be the top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, finished with 20 points and connected on three shots from beyond the arc. His combination of size, skill and offensive versatility remained evident throughout the final day, as he once again showcased the ability to impact the game both as a scorer and a playmaker within the flow of the offense.

Tomas Talcis also delivered one of the better shooting performances of the day. He finished with 20 points while knocking down four of his six attempts from three-point range. Talcis consistently spaced the floor and punished defenses for leaving him open, helping provide a steady offensive presence throughout the contest.

One of the quieter but more efficient performances belonged to Maks Ciperle. The Next Gen guard scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and made the most of his opportunities whenever the ball found him. While others generated headlines, Ciperle simply produced, turning limited touches into an extremely productive outing.

The championship game provided several more standout performances. Max Mackinnon helped lead NBL Next Stars to the tournament title, finishing with 21 points while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. In a game that remained close throughout and wasn’t decided until the final moments, Mackinnon repeatedly delivered timely baskets and played a major role in securing the championship.

Dash Daniels impacted the title game in a variety of ways. While his scoring numbers weren’t eye-popping, he contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Daniels consistently found ways to affect the game beyond simply putting the ball in the basket, showing the all-around skill set that has made him one of the more recognizable names in attendance.

Malique Lewis rounded out the list of final-day standouts, and put a strong close to another Eurocamp for him in which he showed clear improvement year-over-year. Lewis contributed across the board with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in the championship game after producing one of the most complete performances of the previous round. His versatility, feel and ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game were evident throughout the day and helped NBL Next Stars finish the event on top.

That’s ultimately what made the final day of adidas Eurocamp so compelling. The games mattered more, the intensity increased and the pressure rose as teams battled for a championship. In those moments, the top players seized the opportunity to showcase their talent and leave a lasting impression before the event came to a close.