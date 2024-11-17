Stephon Castle Is Establishing Himself In the Spurs Core
With Victor Wembanyama leading the way for the young San Antonio Spurs, their front office has been searching for players to best complement the 7-foot-4 big man moving forward. Perhaps their most important acquisition came in this June’s draft, in which the Spurs held the fourth overall pick. In prime position to draft an impactful supporting piece for Wembanyama, San Antonio decided on Stephon Castle out of UConn.
Castle was fresh off a national championship, in which he played a pivotal role as a two-way playmaker. He was a starter and one of their best players even as a freshman. San Antonio hoped that his perimeter defense and passing ability would shine alongside Wembanyama.
Coming off the bench to start the season, Castle got off to a slower start. He didn’t crack double-digit scoring until his last game off the bench, in which he scored 11 points. After that performance, he moved into the starting lineup, and really caught his stride.
In seven starts, Castle has played just under 30 minutes on average with a per-game statline of 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. He has also shot the ball pretty well, which was one of his biggest swing skills as a prospect. In these games, he’s nailed just under 39% of his 4.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc.
With a well-rounded skill-set, Castle impacts the game in many different facets already. He’s already a positive defender, sharp playmaker, and capable scorer at just 20 years old. The near-6-foot-6 wing showcased this all-around prowess in San Antonio’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. In his best game yet, Castle battled with LeBron James, recording 22 points in just 12 field goal attempts.
Castle will continue to build on his early success throughout his rookie season.
