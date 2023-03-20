Tankathon Reverse Standings: Pistons Leading Race for Top Odds

With just a handful of games left in the 2022-23 NBA season, the bottom of the standings are beginning to solidify.

With just a few games left in the 2022-23 NBA season, plenty of teams are vying for playoff and Play-In positioning. But there’s another battle raging near the bottom: the top odds for the No. 1 pick and Victor Wembanyama.

Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Detroit Pistons, 16-56

Now 2.5 games ahead of Houston with some of the team’s best players out for the season, Detroit has all but locked up the top draft odds.

Other teams either don’t have a similar product that can gain ground or don’t have enough games left in the season.

While coming away with Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller is the ultimate goal for Detroit, having no less than a top-five pick will be a win in and of itself.

2. Houston Rockets, 18-53

After holding the league’s worst record for a majority of the season, the Rockets are now 5-5 in their last 10 games with some impressive wins under their belts.

They’ve shown no interest in opting towards developmental lineups in the final stretch and could soon be passed up by the Spurs, as well.

They likely have a big enough lead on Charlotte, so in the least they can secure the 14 percent for the top pick.

3. San Antonio Spurs, 19-52

San Antonio currently holds the last slot that yields 14 percent odds at the top pick, but they sit at 5-5 in their last 10 games.

They’re also just one full game back from Houston and could make a push for the No. 2 spot.

Either way, San Antonio will need some luck on lottery night in hopes to land a lead ball-handler such as Wembanyama, Henderson or Amen Thompson.

Tankathon Spin — March 20, 2023

1. Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

2. San Antonio Spurs: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

3. Orlando Magic: Brandon Miller, Alabama

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G League Ignite

5. Charlotte Hornets: Jarace Walker, Houston

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Cam Whitmore, Villanova

7. Washington Wizards: Ausar Thompson, G League Ignite

8. Indiana Pacers: Keyonte George, Baylor

9. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Black, Arkansas

11. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota): Cason Wallace, Kentucky

12. Utah Jazz: Jett Howard, Michigan

13. Toronto Raptors: Gradey Dick, Kansas

14. Los Angeles Lakers: GG Jackson, South Carolina

