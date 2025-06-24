Targets for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025 NBA Draft After Pair of Trades
The NBA Finals is over, and the 2025 NBA Draft is next on the league calendar.
Fans don't have to wait very long, either, as the event is set for 7 p.m. on June 25. As the date approaches, one team has been active on the trade block, acquiring two additional selections in this year's class.
After being awarded the No. 7 overall pick in the draft lottery, the New Orleans Pelicans now own a trio of picks in the draft. In addition to their spot in the top 10, the Pelicans made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to pick up the No. 23 selection in 2025, and on Tuesday, were part of another deal with the Washington Wizards.
New Orleans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to Washington in return for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this year's draft.
The Pelicans went 21-61 in 2024-25 and are in need of solid pieces around Zion Williamson and the team's crew of solid role players. Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and others have proven to be solid rotation pieces, but the team needs a full season from its star and more help at the center position.
Yves Missi turned in a promising rookie season, but the team could use more help down low alongside the 21-year-old All-Rookie honoree.
If New Orleans elects to take a player like Kon Knueppel at No. 7 overall, it seems likely that the Pelicans' front office would try to add a big man later in the draft. Players like Danny Wolf, Maxime Raynaud and Ryan Kalkbrenner could be available at No. 23 overall, and each of the aforementioned prospects would be a solid addition.
Wolf, Raynaud and Kalkbrenner are all much more experienced than Missi was entering the draft, and offer different skill sets than the former Baylor standout.
Joan Beringer has also seen a quick ascent up draft boards following an impressive pre-draft process and could be on the board in the early 20s, but like Missi, Beringer is still a raw prospect and would need a few years to develop.
If the Pelicans wait until the second round to take a big man, prospects such as Hansen Yang, Johni Broome and Yanic Konan Niederhauser would be strong options.
