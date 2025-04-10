Tarik Biberovic and Other Top Draft and Stash Prospects To Watch for 2025
While the New Orleans Pelicans season has been a dud for the most part, a positive from it has been Karlo Matkovic proving himself a capable NBA rotation player. Matkovic signed with the Pelicans this summer, after being drafted by the organization with a late second-round pick in 2022. He spent the next two seasons with KK Cedevita in the Adriatic League and Eurocup before eventually coming over to the NBA.
Another notable NBA players were also drafted and stashed - Bogdan Bogdanovic, now of the Los Angeles Clippers, spent three seasons stashed in Europe before coming to the NBA. Nikola Jokic spent one season as a stash, and Vasilije Micic spent nine. The summer of 2025 should be no different, with a few stashed players looking capable of potentially making the jump to the NBA. The top name on the list is Tarik Biberovic.
Biberovic was a late second-round selection by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 and has blossomed into arguably the best shooter in Europe and one of the best overall perimeter-scoring threats in the EuroLeague over the last two seasons. Combined, he has shot 45 percent from deep on over 500 attempts in that time. With sharpshooter Luke Kennard coming off the Grizzliez books next season, it would make sense for them to pursue Biberovic as a replacement.
Biberovic isn’t alone, not even in the EuroLeague. German club ALBA Berlin, the league's bottom-dwellers for a couple of seasons running, is home to two NBA stashes: Italian wings Matteo Spagnolo and Gabriele Procida. Procida was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers and has since had his rights traded to the Utah Jazz in the trade that sent fellow Italian Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons. Procida is averaging, 9.3 points, two rebounds, and one assist per game on 43/24/75 shooting splits. The three-point shooting has taken a notable dive this season, which might be impacted by the overall lack of quality on ALBA’s roster.
Spagnolo was also a second-round pick in 2022, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Spagnolo is currently averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game on 45/29/78 shooting splits. He has looked better than last season, and his efficiency has improved, with his true shooting percentage jumping from 49 percent last season to 53 percent this season. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker coming off the books this summer and Mike Conley coming off next summer, Spagnolo could be coming over sometime over the next two years.
Melvin Ajinca, the French wing whose rights are retained by the Dallas Mavericks, could also be on the move next summer. He battled some injuries to start the season but is shooting 38 percent from deep on nearly 200 attempts across all competitions with French EuroLeague club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne this season. With Caleb Martin struggling to stay healthy this season, the Mavericks could be in need of wing depth and turn to Ajinca as a potential cheap option this coming summer.
While Biberovic is the only player who looks like a rotation lock on day one, you never know with stashed players. Markovic had plenty of question marks last summer but with playing time, he’s proven capable of having an impact at the NBA level. The same could become true for Spagnolo, Procida, or Ajinca.
