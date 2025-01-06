Tennessee Volunteers Prospect Most Valuable Under New CBA
The 2025 NBA Draft is heating up as conference play gets underway. This season, you are starting to see the importance of NBA teams nailing the draft. Cost controlled talent has always been a luxury, but under the new CBA it is even more important with all the complicated cap situations teams easily will fall into.
So as the Oklahoma City Thunder hit on Ajay Mitchell and the Memphis Grizzlies hit a home run with jaylen Wells, perhaps the perception will shift on drafted elterstatesmen out of college.
This could be a big win for Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier. The fifth year senior has been sizzling hot for the unbeaten Vols, and continued that trend this week.
Against Arkansas on Sunday, Lanier poured in 29 point and two rebounds, making half of his shots and going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes for the no. 1 ranked Vols in their SEC opener. This is the third straight game that the five-year senior guard has posted 20-plus points.
Lanier lacks some size but utilized all of his slight frame to still be impactful on defense for Rick Barnes' club. Though, the true benefit in Lanier comes on the offensive end with his pure shooting stroke, with a near flawless jump shot that he repeats in his sleep to the tune of 46 percent from beyond the arc.
The Vols guard is shooting 49 percent in spot up chances, 45 percent on catch-and-shoot looks and 58 percent at the cup. Lanier is lethal off dribble-hand-offs, dynamic in transition and even shows the ability to create his own shot in isolation.
This would be a plug and play prospect who is likely available in the second round of a loaded 2025 NBA Draft. He could quickly join that same Mitchell and Wells club of second rounders to make an instant impact at the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.