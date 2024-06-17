Terrence Shannon Jr. Brings Intriguing Set of Skills to NBA Draft
Older prospects serve as a double-edged sword for NBA teams. On one hand, these players typically carry less upside than their younger counterparts. However, the other side of this is that they will play more of their prime years on cheaper contracts. For a prospect like 23-year-old Terrence Shannon Jr., this is an important factor to consider when drafting him given what his skillset can contribute to an NBA squad in the near future.
Standing at. 6-foot-6, the former Illinois wing isn’t just athletic; he’ll be one of the most explosive players in the entire league the moment he steps onto an NBA court. He moves like a bullet while weighing in at 220 pounds, making him a powerful slasher. This slashing was the foundation of his 23 point per game scoring average as a fifth-year senior and is also easily translatable to the NBA. His ability to get to the rim and finish will thrive both in off-the-catch scenarios and in the open floor. With the explosiveness he brings, this can generate meaningful advantages for an NBA offense.
Defensively, Shannon Jr.’s top-tier athletic skills make him a ground-covering specialist. With speedy lateral movement skills and a strong base, he has the potential to become a huge difference maker on this end.
The question mark with Shannon Jr. has always been his shooting ability, but he’s made consistent strides to address this. This past year, he shot over 36% from downtown in 11.2 attempts per 100 possessions. These are the numbers of a proficient collegiate shooter, and one that should project to the NBA level.
As a unified two-way contributor, Shannon Jr.’s age could be an advantage in a way given that he’ll play his age 26 and 27 seasons while still making a rookie contract salary. In these seasons, he could provide prime value to a team as a bargain on the books, increasing his value past what he will bring on the court, where he should bring impact rather quickly.
