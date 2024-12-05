Texas Longhorns Guard Raising NBA Draft Stock with Each Game
Through just a handful of games, Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson has been one of the bigger surprises of the college basketball season. His athleticism, shot-making and pure scoring instincs have been on display each and every game.
And on Wednesday night, in a win against North Carolina State, he continued that trend.
The 6-foot-6 five-star scored a team-high 18 points, adding two rebounds with his only blemish being an uncharacteristic four turnovers. The Longhorns outlasted the Wolfpack by just four points, improving to 7-1 on the season.
Johnson shot 47% overall and 67% from 3-point land — continuing to somewhat feed into concerns about his ability to generate paint touches and his at-rim finishing — still finishing with respectable efficiency.
Coming into the game against North Carolina State, Johnson had averaged an elite 21.1 points on 48% shooting. He connected on 42% of his seven attempted triples per game, adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game.
While those numbers likely won’t hold through conference play — which will feature a rigorous SEC schedule for the Longhorns — they would quite easily make him a top-three selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Even as the numbers dip, Johnson will have a chance to be the first top-five selection for Texas in some time. Jaxson Hayes was the last Longhorn selected in the top-10 at No. 8 in 2019. Tristan Thompson was selected at No. 4 in 2011.
