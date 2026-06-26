Year-One Expectations for Each Top-Four Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is now complete, and with each pick starting from square one to earn their stripes at the highest level. This year's class was given extremely high praise, so much so that the order of the top four was relatively unclear leading up to Tuesday night.

Each rookie is carrying the weight of an organization on their shoulders. The top-four picks have the most pressure to perform from day one, some having expectations to contend for the postseason given the team's situation. Here are realistic expectations for each player, one through four, heading into their rookie year:

No. 4: Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Expectation: Paint Presence for a Fringe Play-In Contender

The Bulls may not be done making moves after trading for Nic Claxton and drafting Wilson. They have an immense amount of cap space to go after key free agents, which could push them into playoff contention before Wilson even makes his debut.

For Wilson, he just needs to be a connective piece between the core of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and Claxton. The expectation is for solid offensive stats, but a real impact on the glass and defensive end. He isn't regarded as a three-point threat, more of a paint presence and elite slasher.

No. 3: Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

Expectation: Low Team Performance, High Touches

Boozer will have the keys to the Grizzlies' offense once they trade Ja Morant. Memphis is entering a full-fledged rebuild, headlined by college basketball's Player of the Year.

There aren't any expectations for the Grizzlies to finish higher than they did this past season, so the goals should be developing the youth once Morant departs. Boozer should put up good all-around stats in year one, and so many touches could thrust him into being the Rookie of the Year favorite.

No. 2: Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

Expectation: Top Scorer for a Promising Team

Peterson is entering a great situation in Utah. The Jazz already have a promising core in Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ace Bailey and more. If they can re-sign Walker Kessler and keep developing the youth, this could be a Play-In Tournament contender in 2027.

Peterson's glaring strength is three-level scoring, so the expectation for him is to be one of Utah's leading scorers alongside the offensive trio of George, Markkanen and Jackson. Each player is talented, but the Jazz will have to figure out how to create an efficient system.

Nevertheless, Peterson should be a fantastic on-ball creator from the jump. He should put up great scoring numbers in year one.

No. 1: AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

Expectation: High-Level Contributor to a Postseason Contender

In terms of potential for success, Dybantsa is entering the best situation of the top four picks. The Wizards are clearly pushing for the postseason after re-signing Trae Young and hoping to keep Anthony Davis. On top of that, Washington has a young core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

In a weak Eastern Conference, the Wizards can jump from the bottom of the NBA to the Play-In Tournament just like that. If Dybantsa can provide a great two-way impact as a supplementary star to Young and Davis, Washington should be in the postseason race.