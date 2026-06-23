2026 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker and Updates

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially here, with the long-awaited class set to infuse the league with top talent.

The 2026 draft has long been lauded as the best in decades, offering three No. 1-level players in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, as well as depth throughout the first round and beyond.

Even as the draft itself has crept up, there’s still so much in the air, and it’s sure to be a wild night across the league. Multiple draft picks have already been traded, with the Bucks picking up a second lottery selection by trading superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Nets adding No. 28 in the Julius Randle trade Monday night.

The draft’s first round will commence tonight at 7 p.m. CT, with the second round tipping off tomorrow, Wednesday June 24. NBA Draft on SI's full big board can be found here, featuring the top-40, as well as our full archive of scouting reports on the top-30 players.

Below, you can follow along for live updates from the first round:

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

2. Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Clippers (via Pacers): Keaton Wagler, Illinois

6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

7. Kings:

8. Hawks (via Pelicans):

9. Mavericks:

10. Bucks:

11. Warriors:

12. Thunder (via Clippers):

13. Bucks (via Heat):

14. Hornets:

15. Bulls (via Trail Blazers):

16. Grizzlies (via Suns):

17. Thunder (via 76ers):

18. Hornets (via Magic):

19. Raptors:

20. Spurs (via Hawks):

21. Pistons (via Timberwolves):

22. 76ers (via Rockets):

23. Hawks (via Cavaliers):

24. Knicks:

25. Lakers:

26. Nuggets:

27. Celtics:

28. Nets (via Pistons):

29. Cavaliers (via Spurs):

30. Mavericks (via Thunder):

The remaining 30 picks will be draft tomorrow, starting with the reigning champion New York Knicks kicking things off at No. 31.