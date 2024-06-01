The International Report: Four Names to Watch Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
For the second year in a row, it's nearly certain that a French player will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, as Perth center Alex Sarr (France/NBL), born in France before playing in the NBL's Rising Stars program, fits a need for an Atlanta team with the first overall pick and a team to pair him with.
Of course, this is nothing new – the influx of international players into the NBA have truly revolutionized the way the game is played. Players like Dirk Nowitzki helped to dismantle the thought that European players were "soft" or not ready to compete in the NBA, and from there, Nowitzki passed the baton to the new era of stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
There are plenty of well-known names in this year's draft from European and Australian/New Zealander leagues outside of just Sarr, and it appears that once again, the lottery will feature several more players from outside of the continental United States.
Outside of the bigger names like Zaccharie Risacher (France/LNB Elite), Nikola Topic (Serbia/Adriatic League), and Tidjane Salaun (France/LNB Elite), who are some of the more under-the-radar players from overseas that could hear their names called in late June?
Pacome Dadiet | Guard/Wing | Ratiopharm Ulm (Bundesliga/Germany)
A player whose name has really started to generate some buzz as a first rounder, French wing Pacome Dadiet, who plays for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany's Bundesliga, has a chance to be one of the best international players in the entire class.
A wing with good size and great instincts on the offensive end, Dadiet can attack the basket off of the bounce, and is crafty with his handle and in getting separation through fakes. He moves very fluidly at 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, and can shoot the ball a bit, though has improvements to make there as well.
Defensively, he's a bit more raw, as he struggles with off-ball defense and screen navigation due to his slight frame. He's a decent on-ball defender, but again, not elite at that either.
Projected Draft Range – 18-25
Nikola Djurisic | Guard/Wing | KK Mega (Adriatic League/Serbia)
A teammate of Nikola Topic, Nikola Djurisic really blew his name up with his recent performances in the Adriatic League playoffs.
Another player, like Dadiet, that could fly up boards right before the draft starts due to tremendous upside, Djurisic is a highly skilled shooting guard that played in 26 games for KK Mega this season. Over those games, he averaged 31.7 minutes, putting up 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game as a 20-year-old in a professional league.
Djurisic has a bit of Paul George to his offensive game in that he's a wing-sized off-guard. Of course, he's not the athlete Paul George is, but the fluidity with which he can switch between the two and three spots on the floor makes him extremely versatile.
Add the three-level scoring and good shooting form on top of that, and you have a very polished offensive player (though he needs to improve his percentages – just 33% from beyond the arc). His defense needs some improvement as well, but part of this is simple athletic limitation. Size will help him to make up for this somewhat, but he will have to work much harder to keep up with the athletes in the NBA.
Draft Range – 20-30
Bobi Klintman | Wing/Forward | Cairns Taipans (NBL/Australia)
Another intriguing player, one who actually spent a season in the states playing college basketball at Wake Forest, forward Bobi Klintman took his talents to the NBL after leaving the NCAA, participating the Australian basketball league's Rising Stars Program.
Klintman is a player that struggled in his sole college season, scoring 5.3 points per game and recording just 4.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. Upon moving to the NBL for his next year of basketball prep before the NBA, Klintman doubled his offensive output against better competition, averaging 9.7 points per game in his rookie season.
Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 225 pounds, Bobi Klintman has fantastic positional size, which was probably the initial point of interest for many scouts. He plays the wing spot as well as the forward spot, and has a decent stroke, hitting about 38% of his three-point attempts in his NBL season. He's got a decent handle as well, and is adept at putting the ball on the deck in the fastbreak.
His issues come with feel and overall rawness. He is just a player that will need more time to develop. Hopefully for his sake, he lands with a franchise that has time and patience.
Draft Range – 30-40
Melvin Ajinca | Wing | St. Quentin (LNB Elite/France)
Another player from LNB Elite in France is Melvin Ajinca, a big-bodied, high-motor, versatile wing prospect that can defend multiple positions and brings a level of energy on both ends of the floor that can impact winning early.
Though he's been criticized for being a streaky shooter, Ajinca's game isn't based upon his ability to take over a game on the offensive end. He's a guy that slots in as a role player and projects as a role player in the future as well, albeit one that plays an important role, especially in a switching defense.
Ajinca has some improvements to make in his overall game, more specifically on the offensive end with his consistency, but the upside is obvious and what he brings is something that nearly any team can use – an adaptable piece that can guard multiple different kinds of players.
Draft Range – 30-40
Honorable Mentions: Ilias Kamardine.
Ilias Kamardine is a player that might end up a late second-rounder, but a player that has upside nonetheless. A pesky defender and crafty ballhandler, he may find himself in the G League for a while first, but eventually can fill an NBA role.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.