The Three Most Game-Changing Draft Prospects in Michigan-UConn

On Saturday, UConn and Michigan earned their biggest wins of the season, subsequently moving on to the national championship, where they'll face off against one another.

Where there were once dozens of NBA Draft prospects in the tournament, now only a handful remain. And they'll need to star for their respective teams to come away with a title win.

Here are three 2026 NBA Draft prospects who could have the most impact on Monday’s game:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg’s been one of the best players in the country all season long, and that’s more than held true in the NCAA Tournament, where he’s continued to be Michigan’s best and most versatile player on both ends.

On Saturday, though, Lendeborg injured himself while driving the ball, hurting both his knee and ankle. He would exit prior to half, and then play a few minutes in the second half, though Michigan had already blown the game open. He would still finish with 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in just 14 minutes.

Following the game, Lendeborg said in the interview that he’s at worst dealing with an MCL sprain, in addition to an ankle injury, though the only way he won’t play Monday is if he can’t walk.

There’s yet to be an official word on Lendeborg, but it likely won’t be as simple as that given his NBA future. There’s no question if he plays he’ll be impactful, though that’s the million dollar question right now.

Braylon Mullins, UConn

On Saturday, five-star wing Braylon Mullins dispelled any notion that he was a one-shot wonder, going for 15 points, three rebounds and two steals in the nine-point win.

His four triples were paramount to the Huskies’ floor-spacing, and he trailed only Tarris Reed Jr. in points as a true freshman.

UConn is a great basketball team capable of winning any game, but Michigan has been a juggernaut all season. And they’ll need their star freshman to do just that Monday.

Aday Mara, Michigan

As seen in the Wolverines’ Final Four win, few can stop Aday Mara when he’s firing on all cylinders. If any player had a prayer it was likely 7-foot-2 Motiejus Krivas, who instead let up Mara’s top game of the year.

Mara stands at 7-foot-3 with immense length and skill, able to dominate on both ends. Against Arizona he scored a game-high 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting, with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in protecting the rim.

UConn’s Tarris Reed has been stellar in his own right, but Mara simply has another gear via his size.