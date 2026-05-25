Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Could Make Early Impact on a Winning Team?

Preparation for the 2026 NBA Draft is starting to heat up as the NBA Playoffs continue.

With the draft lottery and NBA Combine in the rear view mirror, teams are hosting predraft workouts to get a better idea of which prospects they will target in this year's draft, set for June 23.

Simultaneously, the NBA postseason is in the Conference Finals round, with this year's NBA Finals' matchup to be determined soon.

While there is only one first-year player with a significant role left in the playoffs, San Antonio's Dylan Harper, a few rookies made big impacts for their team during this year's playoffs.

Here are a few prospects who could do the same in the 2027 postseason.

Cameron Carr, Baylor

As a junior, Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range on more than six attempts per game.

At the NBA Combine, Carr measured 6-foot-4 and half an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan.

With a solid all-around game and good length, Carr could be a solid contributor on both ends of the floor for a good team early in his professional career.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

After spending six years in college, Lendeborg appears to be the perfect fit for a team who is ready to win right away.

The 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year will be 24-years-old by the time his rookie season starts, and has the experience to make an impact immediately in the NBA.

After three seasons at Arizona Western College, Lendeborg appeared in 112 games with 107 starts at the NCAA level over three years at UAB and Michigan. The veteran averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in his final college season, shooting 51..5% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Lendeborg's impressive season helped the Wolverines win a national championship in 2026.

In addition to his experience and statistical output, Lendeborg measured 6-foot-8 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the combine, notching a 7-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz started at the Division II level, but has still gained plenty of experience during his four-year college career.

After being a significant contirubtor in his two seasons at Northwest Missouri State, Stirtz started 72 games at the Division I level for Drake and Iowa during his final two NCAA campaigns.

As a senior at Iowa, the veteran point guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Despite measuring at 6-foot-2 and half an inch without shoes and recording a 6-foot-6 wingspan, Stirtz's experience and command of the floor could make him an instant impact player.