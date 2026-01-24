The Top 2026 NBA Draft Matchups to Watch Saturday

College basketball features a loaded slate today, with top-25 teams facing off in various games.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a blazing start, and several of the top prospects will play today, hoping to bolster their stock by taking down others.

Here are the top college basketball matchups featuring NBA Draft prospects Saturday:

No. 22 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Virginia

The Tar Heels face off against Virginia on Saturday, desperate to find some momentum with three losses in their last five tries.

Forward Caleb Wilson, the projected No. 4 pick at the 2026 draft, has continued his athletic dominance in tandem with center Henri Veesaar’s breakout. But it hasn’t translated directly to wins in recent weeks.

Virginia will offer a tough test, with true freshman big Johann Grunloh looking to continue to build his draft case. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers tip off at 11 a.m. CT.

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 12 Texas Tech

The first round of Cougars vs. Red Raiders featured plenty of fireworks, most of which came on the defensive end. And take two is sure to offer more of the same.

Houston guard Kingston Flemings was the top performer last time these two met up, going for 23 points with plenty of late-game shot-making. Even more, the Cougars as a whole held Texas Tech standout Christian Anderson to just seven points on 11 shots.

We’ll see a point guard battle, with forwards in Chris Cenac Jr. and JT Toppin looking to continue recent success as well. The Big 12 battle will commence around 1 p.m. CT, this time in Lubbock, TX.

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 4 Purdue

A top-11 matchup in Illinois vs. Purdue will feature a myriad of draft prospects, most of which reside with the Illini. Though Purdue’s centrifugal force in Braden Smith is one of the best players in the country.

Illinois will roll out Keaton Wagler — one of the fastest-rising players in the entire class — as well as Andrej Stojakovic, Kylan Boswell, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonomir Ivisic. They’ve ripped off eight-straight wins, largely featuring their draft-bound core.

Purdue’s led by point guard Braden Smith, now the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists. He currently leads the country in assists at 9.1 per game.

Purdue’s in the opposite boat, needing a win coming off a two-point loss to UCLA. They’ll tip off at 2 p.m. CT.