The Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in College Basketball Tonight

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a hot start in non-conference play, with a variety of top-ranked prospects impacting their respective teams.

Duke's Cameron Boozer has kicked off what will be a potentially infallible Player of the Year campaign, and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was able to make his return from injury after missing a handful of games. Still, conference play is nearing, and that's sure to offer another challenge entirely for NBA Draft hopefuls.

Here are some of the top prospects to watch in tonight’s action:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Tonight, the tenth-ranked Cougars face off against the Clemson Tigers at 5:30 p.m., yet again rolling out potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

A 6-foot-9 wing, Dybantsa has shown plenty of what made him one of the consensus top prospects coming into the season. Through eight games, he’s averaged 19.4 points on 55% shooting, showing off the multi-faceted athleticism and some improving jump-shooting.

Dybantsa will need to show more in the passing and defensive departments with such steep competition at No. 1 in Peterson and Boozer, though he took steps toward that in his last game against California Baptist.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara, Michigan

Michigan’s already proven themselves as one of the top teams in the nation, jumping out to an 8-0 record and snagging the No. 2 ranking in the country.

They have a deep roster, but their success has largely been due to their top standouts in Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara.

Lendeborg was one of the top transfers in the country, and after a slow start has revved up for the Wolverines, getting back to his stat sheet-stuffing ways.

Mara, too, was a top transfer, and he’s broken out in his junior season, averaging 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game.

Michigan will face off against Villanova at 5:30 p.m. CT.

No. 18 Florida vs. No. 5 UConn

Two of the best teams in the country will face off tonight in No. 5 UConn versus No. 18 Florida.

The Huskies have long been a juggernaut under Dan Hurley, and will roll out a variety of prospects, including Braylon Mullins and Alex Karaban. The defending champion Gators haven’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, but they’ll still present a challenge with players such as Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee.

The teams tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight.