The Top NBA Rookie of the Year Candidates in the Western Conference
With summer league wrapping up this weekend, there have been countless standout performances from the members of the 2025 class. Just as the race for the first pick was wide open, we should expect the same for the 2025 Rookie of the Year race this upcoming season.
Here are my top four 2025 Rookie of the Year candidates in the Western conference:
Reed Sheppard | Houston Rockets
There might not be a hotter name coming out of summer league than Reed Sheppard. Sheppard has not only been one of the best rookie performers in summer league, but one of the top players with averages of 20 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks through four games on 50% shooting from the field despite his elite 3-point shooting not coming along yet (27% from three on 18 attempts).
His success operating pick-and-rolls as a playmaker and scorer may have surprised some, but only will add to his offensive versatility and value. Expect Sheppard to have a major role with Houston this season as at least a high end rotation player with starter potential. If Houston is in the playoff/play-in hunt, Sheppard will be in the middle of it.
Dalton Knecht | Los Angeles Lakers
Knecth overcame a slow shooting star in the California Classic to explode as both a shooter and shotmaker during the Vegas summer league. Over his four games, Knecht is 9th in scoring (21.3ppg) while draining 39% of his threes (7.7 attempts per game).
From his spot up and movement shooting to athletic rim finishes and sprinkles of secondary/tertiary playmaking, Knect has shown every bit of what makes him an excellent fit alongside Lebron and A.D. and why the Lakers were ecstatic to select him at 17th overall. He’s a plug and play wing that will have the opportunity to produce on a team that desperately needs a player of skill set.
Stephon Castle | San Antonio Spurs
Following a wrist sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of San Antonio’s Vegas summer league opener, Castle was shut down for the remainder of the event out of precaution, but is expected to be ready for training camp. Before leaving the game, Castle operated as the lead guard and showcased the ball skills and shotmaking upside that we saw more of from him on the highschool/grassroots level than last year at UConn. Considering his defensive impact and ability to develop as a lead guard alongside a future Hall of Fame lead guard in Chris Paul, Castle has the infrastructure and role to be a leading Rookie of the Year candidate.
Zach Edey | Memphis Grizzlies
Edey’s summer league ended prematurely with ankle soreness (not expected to be serious), but his bruising presence and impact was felt on both ends during his roughly two games played (averaged 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks). He’s in line to be the starting five man with Jackson Jr. at the four spot and will be a nightly double-double threat for a Memphis team that will compete for homecourt in the West.
