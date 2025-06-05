Three Immediate Impact Players the Timberwolves Should Target
Following a 2024 Western Conference Finals loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves shook up their roster in a drastic manner, trading away former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Despite the major change, the end result was the same – an exit in the Western Conference Finals.
On top of that, Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are all set for free agency, with the potential to leave the Timberwolves rotation bare. In the trade that shipped out Towns, Minnesota also acquired what has now become the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If they hit on the pick, the Timberwolves could replace potential lost production without skipping a beat.
Here's the top three candidates to do so.
Nique Clifford, Senior – Colorado State
The Timberwolves have shown a willingness to bite on upperclassmen wings in recent years, selecting fifth-year senior Terrance Shannon Jr. and junior Jaylen Clark in the 2024 draft. Selecting Clifford at No. 17 would keep the trend going, and he may be the best of the three.
Clifford did it all in his senior year at Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range. His do-it-all skillset matches up perfectly for the Timberwolves, as he can play in a variety of different units – with or without Anthony Edwards.
If Alexander-Walker leaves in free agency, Clifford could immediately replace his offensive production by knocking down open threes at a high clip and putting the ball on the floor when necessary.
Noah Penda, INTL – Le Mans
Minnesota really only has one forward on the roster that can play both the three and four in Jaden McDaniels, and even his weight can be a concern against bigs. Adding Penda gives the Timberwolves a viable option to turn to in the forward rotation, as a switchable defender and a high IQ offensive mind.
In his last season overseas, Penda averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. The jump shot is a work in progress, but he's at least shown a willingness to fire away when open.
Despite a shaky jumper, Penda can certainly contribute to the Timberwolves offense quickly. His passing – both off of drive-and-kicks and connective darts – is consistently on-target and to the right read. He may only be 20 years old, but Penda plays like a 10-year veteran.
Cedric Coward, F – Washington State
After playing just six games at Washington State before missing the rest of the 2024-2025 season with a partially torn shoulder labrum, he performed well enough for Duke to offer him – where he eventually committed.
Coward still went through the NBA Combine process however, where he performed so well that his stock rose up to potential lottery range. Coward decided to stay entered in the 2025 draft and forego the 2025-2026 season at Duke, and the Timberwolves could be the team to prove his choice right.
The 6-foot-6 wing measured in with a 7-foot-2 inch wingspan, signifying his lanky defensive switchability that teams are always searching for. On top of enticing defensive traits, Coward has an all-around offensive package including rim efficiency and frequency, and 3-point shooting both off-dribble and off the catch.
Given the Timberwolves struggles to self-create against the Thunder, Coward could be a big-time bucket-getter for them while holding his own on defense.