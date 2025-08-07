Three International Prospects Who Could Surge up 2026 Draft Boards
Three international prospects had notably strong 2024-25 seasons and were seen as potential first-round picks for the 2025 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew and decided to take another season to improve their stock. Sergio De Larrea, Dame Sarr and Neoklis Avdalas. They all spent last season in Europe, but only De Larrea has returned.
None of these three has a realistic path to breaking into the heralded top-four of the 2026 NBA Draft class - Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Nate Ament - they might be able to get right behind this group and into the top five. Here's why:
Dame Sarr | Wing | Duke
Dame Sarr forced his way into Barcelona's rotation last season. At 6-foot-8 with great burst and on-ball skills, his talent was undeniable, and he emerged as a quality rotation player even in EuroLeague and Liga ACB play. As Sarr emerged, he decided the best path for his future wasn't staying with Barcelona. He left the team and played in the Nike Hoop Summit, and played well.
There were rumors of Sarr being selected in the first round, but he ultimately withdrew from the draft and committed to Duke University. Cameron Boozer will obviously take most of the headlines for Duke next season, but Sarr has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Kon Knueppel and be the second-best player on his team, and a potential top-five prospect in the class. Sarr's frame, athleticism, touch, and overall burst are incredibly appealing, and if it translates into an elite college season, he'll have every reason to rise up draft boards significantly.
Neoklis Avdalas | Guard | Virginia Tech
Avdalas averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 44/36/70 shooting splits for Greek club Peristeri last season. He had signed a multi-year deal with the club, but his impressive play at the professional level, on both sides of the ball and a dual on and off-ball threat, led to him participating in the NBA Draft combine. Avdalas balled out there, was getting serious first-round consideration, and withdrew at the last minute and joined Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season.
Avdalas, standing at 6-foot-8 with potential point guard skills as well as an elite off-ball skillset with his catch and shoot ability, could easily make the lottery and then even more next season. He has a chance to be one of the best players in college basketball next season and will have only recently turned 20 when the 2026 NBA Draft comes around. If he builds on what he did last season, Avdalas could be dominating headlines in the summer of 2026.
Sergio De Larrea | Guard | Valencia (Spain)
While most of the impressive European prospects from last season left for NIL deals, Spanish point guard Sergio De Larrea extended with his parent club, Valencia. Valencia made the semifinals of the EuroCup and finished in second place in Liga ACB, losing to Real Madrid in the finals. De Larrea was a key role player for them.
While smaller at 6-foot-5, De Larrea has similarities to Avdalas. He is an effective player both on and off the ball. He's a catch-and-shoot threat, but also has great prowess for his age in the pick-and-roll. He averaged 5.4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 47/43/78 shooting splits. Earning rotation minutes for an ACB and EuroCup club at only 18 years old is no joke. De Larrea doesn't quite have elite burst, but he does have elite craft. He uses his size, frame, skills, ball fakes, and more to create separation, shift defenses, and set up scoring opportunities for himself and others. His mastery of the art of deception is notable for his age and has scouts excited for his future.
If De Larrea can earn even more playing time for Valencia, especially with them elevating into EuroLeague for the 2025-26 season, he could be on the path to becoming the top international prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. He'll have his work cut out for him with Jean Montero and Darius Thompson likely looking to dominate point guard minutes, but they'll need breathers between EuroLeague and ACB play, and that will set up De Larrea with the opportunities he needs to move up in the 2026 NBA Draft.
