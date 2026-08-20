Three NBA Contenders who Have Built Through the Draft

Last season, the New York Knicks carved their way to the NBA Finals, ultimately winning with a core acquired via trade.

That's seldom done, with most teams relying on the NBA Draft to build success, or at least a mix of drafting, trading and signing. Next season could see a return to form, though, with several of the top contenders having built through the draft.

Below are three hopeful NBA contenders who have largely built through the NBA Draft:

San Antonio Spurs

Fresh off a title appearance, San Antonio is hoping to be back with a vengeance next season, armed with a host of talented young players. Victor Wembanyama leads them as a player not just on superstar trajectory, but aiming toward all-time trajectory.

Flanking him are two top-four picks in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, both of which have been mightily impactful in just a few seasons. Even more, San Antonio has also amassed a growing core of talented young prospects such as Carter Bryant, Tarris Reed Jr., Jayden Quaintance, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and more.

The Spurs are certainly near the top of contenders, if not next season’s frontrunner, and largely led by a host of still-improving draftees, much to the dismay of the rest of the league.

OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s crown jewel in two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was acquired via trade all those years ago, though the rest of its championship-level core was mostly drafted.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were taken in the same lottery back in 2022, and players such as Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Bennett Stirtz, Aday Mara and plenty more were taken in subsequent drafts. Even players like Alex Caruso and Jared McCain were acquired via assets accumulated at or used at the NBA Draft.

OKC already had a title under its belt with its drafted core, and will hunt for one again in the 2026-27 season.

Detroit Pistons

The East’s top seed last season, Detroit is hoping to replicate its success, though with a few more postseason wins.

The Pistons landed Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, then nabbed his frontcourt running mate in Jalen Duren a year later. With Duren seemingly sticking around, they now have a drafted trio of him, Cunningham and high-flier Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons have made moves around the fringes — such as adding sharpshooter Isaiah Joe from OKC — though it’s talented trio remains draft-built.