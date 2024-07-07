Three Rookie Storylines to Follow During NBA Summer League
With the draft completed and free agency well underway, the NBA’s offseason has been as chaotic as ever. Up next in the league’s eventful offseason is NBA Summer League. Players from many different teams and stages in their career will compete under the bright lights in this annual event.
Some players will be fighting for their NBA lives, while others will simply be trying to put themselves on the map, and many will be using these reps to gear up for their 2024-25 NBA seasons. Amongst these players are the top draft picks from a month ago. Every year, their first taste of NBA action is the biggest draw of NBA Summer League, and despite the hype surrounding 55th overall pick Bronny James, this year is no different.
Here are of the biggest storylines surrounding this draft class that will best define this year’s NBA Summer League.
Is Zaccharie Risacher Hiding Unseen Potential?
The most intriguing player of any NBA Summer League is typically the first overall pick from the recent draft. However, this year, Risacher isn’t quite receiving comparable hype to his predecessors. The reason for this is that he hasn’t yet displayed the tantalizing potential typically associated with top overall picks. His performances playing for JL Bourg more commonly consisted of complementary play on both sides of the ball. However, now as the first overall pick, Risacher will have the chance to showcase any unseen potential that led the Hawks to surprising many and taking him at the top of the draft.
Can Zach Edey Dominate at the Next Level?
One of the greatest collegiate basketball players ever, Edey has dominated the highest level of basketball he’s played to this point. However, the ninth overall pick will take on his toughest competition thus far in NBA Summer League. The basketball world will get a glimpse of Edey facing his steepest challenge yet, and will see if the Memphis Grizzlies big man can continue his dominance at the next level.
Is Stephon Castle Ready to Create with the Ball in his Hands?
When the San Antonio Spurs selected Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick, their franchise superstar, Victor Wembanyama, was surely at the front of their minds. Castle, a self-proclaimed point guard, campaigned for his on-ball skills throughout the pre-draft process; NBA fans will get to see just how close he is to being a legitimate playmaker at the highest level, for this skill will have huge implications on his fit next to Wembanyama.
