Three Takes On the 2025 NBA Draft International Class
With back-to-back international players going number one overall in 2024 and 2023, respectively, this 2025 class doesn't project to reach those heights. And while its names aren't topping draft boards, that doesn't mean folks should mistake this international class for having a dearth of talent overall. Here are three things to know about the 2025 international draft class.
1. There is All-Star Caliber Potential in this Class
An international player isn't going first overall, or even second overall. We might not even hear an overseas prospect have their name called until later in the lottery. But that doesn't mean there's not significant upside at the top of this 2025 international class.
French Forward Noa Essengue is slowly rising up draft boards as uncertainty after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper mounts, and he continues his impressive season with German club Ratiopharm Ulm. The French forward's versatile two-way game and impressive frame and athleticism have drawn him appropriate comparisons to Pascal Siakam, and as the second youngest player in this class, there's certainly a future where Essengue develops into an all-star.
Essengue isn't alone. Chinese big man Hansen Yang impressed at the Draft Combine scrimmages. Opposing center prospects stood no chance against him physically. He dominated the interior, was completely immovable, and showed off his range, soft touch, and passing chops. Yang's combination of size and skill has him on course for the development pipeline that's proven successful for other international bigs such as Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun. He's not a lock to reach those levels, but his size and style are similar. Don't write off a future all-star appearance for this Klutch client.
And while it feels less likely, Joan Beringer, Nolan Traore, and Neoklis Avdalas all appear to have paths to becoming an all-star down the road as well.
2. This Could Be A Great Role Player Group
The star upside is standard, but this class has plenty of players who project to become helpful NBA role players, anywhere from a fifth starter to a leading bench player. French forward Noah Penda, who has excelled on both sides of the ball in France's Pro A this season, tops the role player contingent of this class regularly, but he's closely followed by Serbian forward Bogoljub Markovic, Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez, Australian forward Alex Toohey, and plenty of others.
Markovic's combination of size and skill has plenty of onlookers fascinated by his versatility and ability to play and guard multiple positions at the NBA level. Gonzalez's athleticism, downhill scoring, and overall ball skills has kept him in the first round of mock drafts even during a difficult season with Real Madrid. Alex Toohey had another strong season in Australia's NBL, and played well at the NBA Draft combine where he was joined by fellow Aussie Lachlan Olbrich, who dominated at the combine.
The list of potential role players doesn't stop there. Guards Ben Saraf and Ben Henshall both look capable of filling out NBA benches, Mouhamed Faye looks capable of becoming a backup center, Michael Ruzic could be a rotation stretch big, and Sergio de Larrea could join Gonzalez and start to replenish the NBA's Spanish representation.
3. Last Potential Volume Class From European Programs
We have regularly discussed this season the rapidly changing landscape for European prospects. With the explosion of NIL money, European prospects are opting for NCAA opportunities in the states far more than they used too. The exodus has drawn FIBA to begin proactively making statements about working with the NCAA to develop a letter of clearance system for prospects who look to head to the states.
It's hard to see the NCAA agreeing to this model, and it certainly won't be a preferred approach by players and their representatives. Simply put, NIL gives European prospects a chance to make significantly more money in their career, play in a better environment for their development, and yes, even get an education. There are no cons for the players really, which means we are nearing the end of prospects regularly entering the draft straight from their European programs. If FIBA and their clubs want to do something about it, they'll need to find a way to match the incentives NCAA currently offers.
