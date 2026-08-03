Three Under-the-Radar College Basketball Transfers to Monitor

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More than 2,700+ players reportedly entered the transfer portal after this past season ended. Amid the influx of talent and movement, several intriguing prospects flew under the radar. Below are three under-the-radar transfers with NBA upside who could enter the 2027 NBA Draft conversation.

Hudson Mayes, New Mexico Lobos

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Mayes is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard who played for UC San Diego last season. He's a rising sophomore and was a 6-foot-1, three-star recruit in the 2025 high school class. Mayes will be playing at New Mexico this upcoming season.

For UC San Diego last season, Mayes averaged 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal, and 0.3 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game. He shot 58.5% at the rim (164 attempts), 50% on non-rim twos (40 attempts), 35.5% from three (31 attempts), and 79.8% from the line (114 attempts). Additionally, he recorded a 5.9 offensive rebound percentage, a 14.3 assist percentage, a 2.3 steal percentage, a 1.4 block percentage, and was unassisted on 48% of his made field goals this past season -- making an impact in multiple ways when on the floor. Improving his three point percentage and volume will be something to monitor, but his free throw percentage indicates potential in this area. Overall, he recorded a 4.0 Box Plus-Minus this past season and, in three top 100 quality games, his Box Plus-Minus stayed steady around 3.4. With positional size, impact as a freshman, and now a transfer to New Mexico, Mayes will be someone to monitor next season with the Lobos.

Jurian Dixon, Virginia

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Dixon is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard who played at UC Irvine the past two seasons. He's a rising redshirt junior, was a two-star prospect in the 2023 high school class, and transferred to the University of Virginia this offseason.

For UC Irvine last season, Dixon averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.1% at the rim (94 attempts), 40.9% on non-rim twos (176 attempts), 37.7% from three (167 attempts | 9.6 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 79.5% from the free throw line (112 attempts). Additionally, he recorded a 16.3 assist percentage and a 2.1 steal percentage while only having a 9.3 turnover percentage. Improving his efficiency at the rim will be a component of his game to watch. Overall, Dixon recorded a 2.8 Box Plus-Minus last season, which increased slightly to 3.1 Box Plus-Minus in the four top 100 quality games he played. Dixon is someone to monitor as he adjusts his game to high major basketball.

Adlan Elamin, Cincinnati

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Elamin is a 6-foot-8. 185-pound forward who played at Utah State last season. He's a rising sophomore, was a three-star recruit in the 2025 high school class, and transferred to Cincinnati this offseason.

For Utah State last season, Elamin averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game. He shot 65.3% at the rim (72 attempts), 35.3% on non-rim twos (17 attempts), 30.2% from three on an intriguing 96 attempts (8.2 three-point attempts per 100 possessions), and 83.0% from the free-throw line (47 attempts). Additionally, Elamin recorded a 2.2 steal percentage and a 2.8 block percentage. Overall, he had a Box Plus-Minus of 3.3, which increased to 5.0 in the eight top 50 quality games he played. His size, fluidity, shooting potential, efficiency at the rim, and flashes of defensive playmaking give him an intriguing foundation that makes him a prospect to monitor throughout the upcoming season.