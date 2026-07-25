Top Rising Senior 2027 NBA Draft Prospects in College Basketball

As the 2026-27 college basketball season approaches, there are a handful of players to watch for the next draft class.

While the 2027 group isn’t expected to have as much talent as the 2026 NBA Draft, there are multiple players who elected to return to college basketball that could giving the upcoming class a boost.

A few notable juniors turned in solid campaigns, but chose not to declare for the 2026 draft, and now have the potential to raise their stock entering their final year of NCAA eligibility.

Here’s a look at a few sophomores to watch heading into the 2026-27 season.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

After helping the Gators win a national championship as a sophomore in 2024-25, Haugh averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range as a junior.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh likely would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 class, but chose to play another year at Florida. With a strong close to his college career, Haugh could be a lottery pick in the 2027 class.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas is entering his fourth year with the Wildcats after helping Arizona reach the Final Four in 2026.

As a junior, the 7-foot-2, 260-pound big man averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field. Krivas could be a lottery pick in the 2027 draft if he performs well again as a senior.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Following three seasons at Iowa State, Momcilovic transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The former four-star prospect tested the 2026 NBA Draft, but decided to transfer rather than remain in the class. At the combine, Momcilovic measured 6-foot-8 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan.

As a junior with the Cyclones, the All-Big 12 honoree tallied 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field and 48.7% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

Momcilovic likely would have been a second round pick in the 2026 class, and could rise into the first round in 2027 with another impressive shooting season.

Other seniors to watch

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Alex Condon, Florida

JP Estrella, Michigan

Caden Pierce, Purdue

Miles Byrd, Providence

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Sam Lewis, Virginia

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

John Blackwell, Duke

Coen Carr, Michigan State