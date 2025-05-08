Top French Talents Ilias Kamardine and Roman Domon Opt for NCAA Opportunities
Getting two straight number one overall NBA draft picks in a row, in Victor Wembanyama and Zaccharie Risacher, isn’t enough for French basketball. Now, they’re sending their top youth talent to the States for NCAA opportunities as well. French wings Ilias Kamardine and Roman Domon are making the move from LNB Pro A basketball to Ole Miss (Kamardine) and Murray State (Domon). Both bring professional-level skillsets with them.
In domestic senior play with JDA Dijon this season, Kamardine averaged 7.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 42/38/79 shooting splits in 26 appearances and nine starts. At 6-foot-5, Kamardine has solid size for a combo guard, and he’s a proven floor spacer, shooting roughly 41 percent on spot-up threes this season per Synergy Sports.
Kamardine does have room for improvement, though, even on his shot. His accuracy is solid, but his release is slow. He currently takes too much time to set and load his shit, and doesn’t have a uniquely high release point either. Opposing defenders are regularly able to provide closeout contests on threes that should’ve been open looks, had Kamardine released quicker. His handling and decision-making need to improve as well. Currently, his handle doesn’t create enough separation in the halfcourt. He keeps the ball tight to his body in a way that is good for ball security, but bad for self-creation.
While he’s a good finisher at the rim due to his soft touch and intelligent use of his steps, this rhythm isn’t replicated in his off-the-dribble work, where his body and handle appear to be out of sync. Kamardine is 21 years old, and with a proven value-add skill in his shooting, he should have ample time to improve the other parts of his game and blossom into a potential star for Ole Miss in the seasons to come.
Domon is a fantastic pick-up for Murray State. A 6-foot-9 forward with ball skills, Domon is comfortable slotting into team offense in a variety of ways. Domon is currently averaging 5.6 points, three rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 42/28/76 shooting splits for Graveline Dunkerque in senior domestic play. But at only 19 years old, the number of skillsets Domon has flashed on the offensive side makes his upside incredibly intriguing.
Domon is very effective in transition. His size and athleticism make him a great finisher at the rim, capable of rising over opponents for impressive finishes while also having touch from beyond the arc, allowing him to fill out to the perimeter in transition as well. Lastly, Domon has a solid handle especially in the open court. He’s comfortable grabbing a rebound and starting the break himself, keeping his eyes peeled for open teammates or driving lanes.
In the halfcourt, Domon can run pick-and-roll or space the floor and lurk behind the arc. He’s also rarely stationary. He’s constantly trying to lift or drift into open spots for threes, while also providing a cutting threat, going backdoor or slicing through the middle of the open lane if his defender gets caught ballwatching. He even showed the ability to flash to the high post and attack, or create for his teammates from that spot this season.
Domon has the potential to be a game-changing talent for Murray State this season, and with how young he is, he could quickly blossom into one of the best prospects in college basketball and potentially be on the move again a couple of seasons from now. Both he and Kamardine project to impress as freshmen next season.
